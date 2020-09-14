National Express Transit Selected to Operate GoDurham ACCESS in North Carolina
We’re excited to partner with GoTriangle as their mission reflects our commitment to providing the safest and highest-quality transportation services to our passengers.”U.S.A., September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LISLE, IL and DURHAM, NC— National Express Transit (NEXT), the fastest-growing transit company in North America, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a three-year service contract with GoTriangle to operate their paratransit service, GoDurham ACCESS. The contract includes a two-year option following the initial three-year agreement.
— Matthew Wood, Chief Operating Officer of NEXT
As of this month, NEXT began operating the GoDurham fleet of 53 vehicles that provides safe and reliable transportation to more than 3,000 eligible individuals across the City of Durham, NC, and its surrounding areas each year. In addition to the awarded contract, NEXT is proud to expand its workforce in North Carolina with the addition of more than 60 new team members.
“We feel very fortunate to have NEXT as the operator for the essential service that we provide our Durham community,” said Tara Caldwell, General Manager of GoDurham ACCESS and now, a NEXT employee. “NEXT has an intense commitment to safety throughout its operations and works to make sure all riders have a safe, consistent, and highly satisfactory experience.”
“We’re excited to partner with GoTriangle as their mission reflects our commitment to providing the safest and highest-quality transportation services to our passengers,” said Matthew Wood, Chief Operating Officer of NEXT. “We are proud to deliver customer-focused service, backed by industry-leading safety standards and technology.”
In addition to Lytx DriveCam®, a video-based safety system, NEXT has equipped the GoDurham fleet with Zonar® technology, which is used to complete pre and post-trip inspections by checking designated zones throughout each vehicle to help ensure its road readiness prior to use. Along with safety technology, NEXT is also offering passengers access to a free, user-friendly app powered by Ecolane, which allows passengers to request pick-ups, cancel trips and track their vehicles for ETAs to reduce wait time – all from their mobile device.
This contract expands NEXT’s presence in the state. In addition to GoTriangle, NEXT operates the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation (PART) in Greensboro, NC.
About National Express LLC
National Express LLC (NELLC) is the North American subsidiary of National Express Group, PLC, one of the premier transportation firms in the United Kingdom. As a worldwide leader in Fixed Route and Paratransit solutions, National Express Transit (NEXT) has the experience and expertise to make sure there are no bumps along the way. As a subsidiary of National Express Group, we are backed by the strength and history of one of the world’s leading transport companies.
