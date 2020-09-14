Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Libya: UNICEF in cooperation with NCDC targeted 1200 persons including 600 children

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Download logo

UNICEF in cooperation with NCDC targeted 1200 persons including 600 children with accurate information on COVID-19 preventive measures. In addition to best hand hygiene practices — IEC awareness posters were placed in the two camps.

