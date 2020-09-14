Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Association Services of Florida Selected to Manage Modern Doral Community Association

/EIN News/ -- Miramar, FL, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Association Services of Florida, an Associa® company, has been selected to manage  Modern Doral Community Association. 

Composed of three subdivisions totaling 319 single-family luxury homes, this gated community offers 24-hour security. Residents have access to a number of upscale amenities, including three clubhouses, pools, gyms, saunas, billiards, meeting rooms, and daycare facilities. Located in Doral, FL, Modern Doral Community Association is just minutes from Miami International Airport, several major highways, popular retail destinations, and an array of dining options. Additionally, the community is conveniently located next to the 27-acre city park, where residents can access soccer fields, tennis courts, a nature reserve, biking and walking trails, and a lake. 

“Association Services of Florida is excited to be named as the management company for the Modern Doral Community Association,” stated Jay Jagolta, Association Services of Florida president. “Our team is dedicated to providing our clients with exceptional customer service and the best property management services available. We look forward to working with the Modern Doral board of directors to achieve their ultimate community vision." 

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

