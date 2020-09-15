Managed Care Advisors Awarded $68 Million Single Award by DHS for Federal Workers’ Compensation Medical Case Management
A defined and disciplined WC-MCMS Program provides the people, resources, and technology to enable timely and appropriate intervention, expedited access to quality care, and recovery support.”BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Managed Care Advisors, Inc. (MCA), the leading provider of workers' compensation products and services to the Federal Government is pleased to announce it has been awarded a 5-year BPA, valued at approximately $68 Million, to provide a full range of Workers' Compensation Medical Case Management Services (WC-MCMS) to DHS and it's components.
Under this program, MCA will offer a fully integrated solution that includes a dedicated 24/7/365 Incident Reporting Hotline, Medical Case Management, Claims Support, Reporting, Analytics, and access to MCA's fully developed, secure, web-based application (WebOPUS® Federal) that transparently supports the entire lifecycle of a workers' compensation case from First Report of Injury (FROI) through resolution and beyond. Services will be provided throughout the United States, the District of Columbia, and U.S. Territories, including Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, and American Samoa.
Since 2005, MCA has served as a trusted partner and resource to DHS, its Component Agencies, and injured workers, providing products and services that incorporate industry best practices into a highly regulated Federal environment to maximize vocational and medical outcomes. WebOPUS®, MCA’s proprietary case management system, provides a "federalized and mission-ready", easy-to-use, secure interface that allows authorized users to access relevant and real-time information, maximize data capture, manage workflows, guide clinical decision-making, provides a secure and confidential communication platform, generates and stores case documentation, and creates useful and customizable management and utilization reports. WebOPUS® is currently available as a component of MCA's integrated Medical Case Management Services Suite or stand-alone as a SaaS solution.
Lisa M. Firestone, MCA's President & CEO, commented, "The Department of Homeland Security performs a vital role within our Government's infrastructure. Its mission to safeguard the American people, our homeland, and values can only be accomplished with a healthy and resilient workforce. In a perfect world, there would be no work-related injuries, but unfortunately, these injuries happen. A defined and disciplined WC-MCMS Program provides the people, resources, and technology to enable timely and appropriate intervention, expedited access to quality care, recovery support, and return to work as soon as medically acceptable. MCA is proud to serve DHS and other federal agencies in support of a healthy, resilient, and mission-ready workforce. We remain committed to our partnership with DHS and look forward to the opportunity to continue our work with them for many years to come."
Established in 1997, Managed Care Advisors (MCA) is a woman-owned small business (WOSB) specializing in workers' compensation, case and claims management, disability and absence management, analytics, technology solutions, specialty health plan management, and employee benefits. Based in Bethesda, MD, with satellite offices in Lake Mary, FL, and Danbury, CT., MCA currently services customers throughout the United States and all U.S. Territories. Since 2005, MCA has been providing a comprehensive suite of products and services to the federal market to support federal agencies in improving outcomes, reducing costs, and avoiding unnecessary medical and vocational disability resulting from work-related injuries and illnesses. Learn more at https://www.mcacares.com
