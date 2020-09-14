VCTV Joins the Uniguest Group of Engagement Technology Providers, Merging with Touchtown
Touchtown - Senior living technology for communities
Uniguest acquires VCTV, expanding its reach within the senior living industry, broadening solution offerings, and enhancing client experiences
Providing engagement technology for senior living has been very rewarding. We feel that VCTV’s experience coupled with Touchtown’s technology will benefit both our business and VCTV’s clients.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Communications technology specialist, Visitor & Community Television Corporation (VCTV), has been acquired by Uniguest, a leading engagement technology provider, and will be merged into its senior living brand, Touchtown.
— Jeff Hiscox
With demands for engagement and communications technology in the senior living industry increasing, this merger of two highly experienced technology providers will further enhance Uniguest’s presence in this market.
VCTV has built a loyal client base by delivering reliable technology supported by great customer service, and its pairing with Touchtown will allow it to begin introducing several new, innovative and modern technology solutions to its customers.
Uniguest’s group CEO Jeff Hiscox is delighted to bring VCTV into its technology family, “During a really tough year for everyone, providing engagement technology for senior living has been very rewarding. We feel that VCTV’s experience coupled with Touchtown’s technology will benefit both our business and VCTV’s clients.
“Touchtown, as with our entire group, are experts in creating engaged audiences through connected content, deployed wherever it is needed.”
The combined VCTV and Touchtown team will operate under the Touchtown brand and will be led by current senior vice president of senior living, Mike Rethage. “VCTV and Touchtown have a lot of similarities as businesses and in our technology offerings,” Rethage said. “Fundamentally, we both believe in creating amazing experiences for the residents of the communities we support.
“We are incredibly excited to be given the opportunity to work with the VCTV communities, further enhancing their experience and delivering a world-class service. We are looking forward to serving their needs in the way all Touchtown clients have grown accustomed to; with respect, care and commitment.”
VCTV’s technology solutions will be merged with Touchtown’s, providing its clients with an exciting future of enhanced service and an expansive product range including mobile community apps, resident room entertainment, common room technology, and world-class support services.
VCTV President Jim Sheedy added, “When we spoke with Uniguest and with the team at Touchtown, we knew right away that it would be a great partnership. Culturally, we share a lot of ideals, and the best way for us to continue to innovate and provide exceptional service for our clients is through this merger. Joining with Touchtown and the wider Uniguest group is hugely exciting for us and we believe for our clients too.”
About Uniguest:
Uniguest is a global leader in providing highly secure, fully managed engagement technology solutions to the hospitality, senior living, specialty retail, education, stadiums, banking, government and corporate sectors. The Uniguest central content manager provides the horizontal platform to enable the vertical components required in its core markets. Uniguest is highly focused on creating deep client relationships as evidenced by its most recent NPS score of 85. Uniguest provides turnkey technology solutions that include hardware and software solution packages, system implementation, and 24/7/365 multi-lingual support.
About Touchtown:
Touchtown provides simple senior living technology for communities that want to connect. Touchtown technology fits seamlessly into the workflows of people of all ages, preferences and acuities. With a wide array of products and unlimited training resources, we make it simple to build the perfect solution for your unique community.
About VCTV:
VCTV Inc. was founded in 1989 to provide better communication solutions for retirement communities, apartment complexes, hospitals, schools, cable companies and more. Founder and CEO, James E. Sheedy established his family-based business to build on the core values of his customers and the extended VCTV family. Our motto, "We'll make it right," means we tackle any challenge and guarantee customer satisfaction. Let us find the right communication solution for you!
Christian Kratsas
Uniguest / Touchtown
+1 412-335-7434
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn