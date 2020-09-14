Sept.30 Webinar: HUD’s Facing Eviction with Facts, Not Fear

Register Today for HUD’s Facing Eviction with Facts, Not Fear Webinar:

HUD's Office of Housing Counseling and the Faith and Opportunity Initiative Office are hosting an innovative webinar where participants can learn how to help residents in their community facing eviction. Panelists from the real-estate industry, faith-based organizations, and the Office of Housing Counseling will share practical information on what you and your organization can do to assist these hurting families and individuals.

Panelists include:

Catholic Charities USA

Family Promise

Office of Housing Counseling

National Real Estate Investors Association

Learning Objectives

Participants will:

Learn how faith-based organizations are serving the needs of clients facing eviction

Hear from HUD on jointly solving issues around eviction

Who Should Attend

This webinar is intended for:

Housing counseling agencies and their partners

Faith and community organizations whose members are facing eviction or may face eviction in the future

Individuals in families facing eviction or concerned about future eviction or housing instability

Organizations working to decrease housing instability in their communities

Registration Information

You must have a HUD Exchange account to register. Follow these instructions for registering.

Hosted By:

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)

