Sept.30 Webinar: HUD’s Facing Eviction with Facts, Not Fear
Register Today for HUD’s Facing Eviction with Facts, Not Fear Webinar:
HUD's Office of Housing Counseling and the Faith and Opportunity Initiative Office are hosting an innovative webinar where participants can learn how to help residents in their community facing eviction. Panelists from the real-estate industry, faith-based organizations, and the Office of Housing Counseling will share practical information on what you and your organization can do to assist these hurting families and individuals.
Panelists include:
- Catholic Charities USA
- Family Promise
- Office of Housing Counseling
- National Real Estate Investors Association
Learning Objectives
Participants will:
- Learn how faith-based organizations are serving the needs of clients facing eviction
- Hear from HUD on jointly solving issues around eviction
Who Should Attend
This webinar is intended for:
- Housing counseling agencies and their partners
- Faith and community organizations whose members are facing eviction or may face eviction in the future
- Individuals in families facing eviction or concerned about future eviction or housing instability
- Organizations working to decrease housing instability in their communities
Registration Information
You must have a HUD Exchange account to register. Follow these instructions for registering.
Hosted By:
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)
For more information, please contact:
Facing Eviction with Facts Registrar | trainings@hudexchange.info