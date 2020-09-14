Out for Undergrad(O4U) and WayUp Announce Strategic Partnership
Out for Undergrad (O4U) and WayUp announce strategic partnership to remove barriers for employment for high achieving LGBTQ+ and otherwise diverse undergradsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Out for Undergrad (O4U) and WayUp have announced a new strategic partnership to provide a barrier-free introduction of the world’s high achieving LGBTQ+ and otherwise diverse undergraduates to the world’s leading corporations.
O4U Executive Director Dr. Cindi Love said, “Our decision to partner with WayUp is centered on the needs of undergraduates most impacted by minoritized stress and most likely to be affected by unconscious bias in the talent acquisition pipeline. Our organizations share a common ethos. WayUp and O4U were both created to support qualified and diverse early-career candidates in finding and being introduced to top employers. O4U wants to increase its outreach to LGBTQ+ undergraduates and help them mitigate the effects of implicit bias on their career development.
WayUp has the largest talent pool of diverse students and recent graduates in the U.S. with flexible solutions to help employers virtually attract, screen, and move diverse candidates through their recruiting funnel. By combining O4U’s rigorous application and admissions process with WayUp’s diverse talent pool and virtual recruiting platform, we can bring even more qualified candidates and employers together.”
“Diversity and inclusion are at the forefront of our platform, from having a diversity sourcing tool to an analytics dashboard that tracks how diverse candidates make it through a company’s hiring process,” said Liz Wessel, CEO and Co-founder of WayUp. “We do this not only because it’s the right thing to do and makes business sense, but also because looking at the early-career talent pipeline is one of the most efficient ways for employers to bring diversity into their companies.
We’re excited to partner with O4U to support diverse early-career candidates in kicking off their careers and helping top LGBTQ+ talent land their dream careers.”
About Out for Undergrad:
Out for Undergrad is one of the nation’s premiere LGBTQ+ career development organizations with nearly all of its sponsors exceeding 100 percent on the HRC index. Since 2004, O4U had identified the nation's highest achieving LGBTQ+ undergraduates and invited them to competitively apply to industry-specific leadership conferences in Business, Finance & Consulting, Engineering, Marketing and Tech where they learn to navigate the nuances of a diverse corporate environment, live authentically and discover what matters most to them in life and work.
About WayUp
WayUp is a venture-backed startup that partners with companies to help them virtually recruit qualified, diverse early-career candidates. WayUp offers flexible solutions to help employers of all sizes digitally source and screen for their roles — while focusing on achieving diversity goals, providing actionable insights throughout the process, and giving all candidates an exceptional experience. Founded in July 2014, WayUp was named by CNN as one of the 30 most innovative companies changing the world. With WayUp, employers — like Nasdaq, Unilever, and thousands more — fill their talent pipeline with qualified, diverse candidates. WayUp is changing the way companies hire while getting top talent hired.
Press Contacts:
samantha.bellissimo@outforundergrad.org
smatejko@wayup.com
Dr. Cindi Love
Out for Undergrad
+1 956-589-0623
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn