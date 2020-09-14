Suspect Sought in an Attempted Theft Two Offense: 1200 Block of Kenyon Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Attempted Theft Two offense that occurred on Sunday, September 13, 2020, in the 1200 block of Kenyon Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:40 pm, the suspect entered the porch of a residence at the listed location. The suspect attempted to take packages. The victim intervened and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.