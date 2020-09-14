Our Daily Bread Publishing Expands Best-Selling GOD HEARS HER Brand with New Journal, Audio Devotional, Podcast Season 2

God Hears Her 40-Day Devotional Journal (Our Daily Bread Publishing) God Hears Her Podcast Our Daily Bread Publishing

As audiences continue to embrace the best-selling devotional book, God Hears Her, Our Daily Bread is responding with new resources to help women dig deeper.

Life is not meant to be lived out alone and unsure. My prayer is that each and every woman who uses these resources feels embraced, seen, heard and loved by us—and by God.” — God Hears Her author and Podcast co-host, Elisa Morgan