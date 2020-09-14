Our Daily Bread Publishing Expands Best-Selling GOD HEARS HER Brand with New Journal, Audio Devotional, Podcast Season 2
As audiences continue to embrace the best-selling devotional book, God Hears Her, Our Daily Bread is responding with new resources to help women dig deeper.
As audiences continue to embrace the best-selling devotional book, God Hears Her, Our Daily Bread is responding with new and enhanced resources to help women dig deeper on a daily basis. The God Hears Her series of products are designed to bring comfort and encouragement to women every day. Each product is designed to speak to a woman's heart, lift her up, and remind her that God is bigger than the trials she faces.
— God Hears Her author and Podcast co-host, Elisa Morgan
The all-new God Hears Her 40-Day Devotional Journal will be released October 6th, giving women a meaningful way to connect with God during their quiet moments. Women will find this journal their all-in-one book to read Scripture and devotions, ponder questions and journal thoughts, and meditate on a short prayer that can launch them into their own prayer time. This elegantly designed journal is pleasing to the eye and functional for everything a woman wants to enhance her devotional time.
Also releasing in October is, God Hears Her: 365 Devotions for Women by Women, With Daily Scripture Readings. This is the audio version of the popular devotional with full Scripture text.
In addition to the new product offerings, the popular God Hears Her Podcast will kick off Season Two on September 14 with author Meghan Larissa Good ("Enjoying and Exploring Scripture”). The weekly podcast premieres a new episode every Monday, with upcoming guests including Gary Thomas ("Dealing With Toxic People”), Toni Collier ("Broken Crayons Still Color”), Liz Curtis Higgs (“Former Bad Girls”) and more.
Our Dally Bread Publishing has also overhauled the God Hears Her website, where an increasing number of products and resources are available.
"Life is not meant to be lived out alone and unsure,” says God Hears Her author and Podcast co-host, Elisa Morgan. "My prayer is that each and every woman who uses these resources feels embraced, seen, heard and loved by us—and by God.”
Originally released in 2017, God Hears Her: 365 Devotions for Women by Women has sold over 200,000 copies. It remains in the Top 15 Christian Devotional Books at Amazon, and landed at #3 on Christian Retailing’s Top 20 Books of 2018. A follow-up book, God Sees Her: 365 Devotions for Women by Women, was released in March.
For every copy of God Hears Her sold in 2020, Our Daily Bread Publishing has partnered with Crossroads Ministry to provide a donated copy to a woman who has been incarcerated.
For more information, visit www.GodHearsHer.org.
About Our Daily Bread Publishing: Our Daily Bread Publishing is a division of Our Daily Bread Ministries—a non-denominational, non-profit organization with staff and volunteers in over 37 offices working together to distribute more than 60 million resources in 150 countries. Whether it’s a radio broadcast, podcast, book, mobile app, or website, we provide many ways to help people grow in their relationship with God. For more information, visit https://ourdailybreadpublishing.org.
