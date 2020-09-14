Jessica Brambilla of Sarasota Unveils Her 5 Favorite Roller Coasters in Florida
Theme park reviewer Jessica Brambilla of Sarasota recently unveiled her list of the top five roller coasters in FloridaSARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orlando, Fla., has long been known as the theme park capital of the world. There's no denying some of the world's most legendary parks and most hair-raising coasters are located in and around Orlando. Although, the adrenaline-pumping excitement of coasters extends beyond Orange County to other nearby cities and parks too. Roller coaster and theme park reviewer Jessica Brambilla of Sarasota recently unveiled her list of the top five roller coasters in the state of Florida.
"One of my all-time favorite coasters in the country and maybe even the world is located at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay," Jessica Brambilla of Sarasota said. "The SheiKra is a floorless dive roller coaster that falls from 200 feet in the air at a 90-degree angle."
Jessica Brambilla of Sarasota explained the SheiKra is one of the most intense roller coasters in the world, due it's incredible drops, 70 mph speed, and a final refreshing splashdown.
Jessica Brambilla of Sarasota added that another coaster on her top-five list, definitely in the first or second position, is the Hulk coaster at Islands of Adventure. This roller coaster is as incredible as the Hulk himself with the same G force as a jet experience during take-off. Jessica Brambilla of Sarasota explained that riders are skyrocketed into the air, reaching 67 mph and 150 feet in just two seconds.
"I always like to include a classic in my list of top coasters, and that classic coaster in Florida is Space Mountain," Jessica Brambilla of Sarasota said.
Jessica Brambilla explained that Space Mountain is one of the most iconic coasters at the Magic Kingdom in Disney World. The unique outer space theme in an indoor setting is one Jessica Brambilla of Sarasota says never gets old.
"You may not think of SeaWorld as a major coaster destination," Jessica Brambilla of Sarasota said. "But the Kraken will completely change your mind."
Jessica Brambilla of Sarasota explained that the Kraken coaster at SeaWorld Orlando drops nearly 15 stories at 65 mph. She warns that this is an extreme coaster with open-sided, floorless seats that make the ride even more thrilling.
Finally, Jessica Brambilla of Sarasota completed her list with the famed Rock 'n Roller Coaster at Disney's Hollywood Studios. The Aerosmith-themed coaster speeds passengers past major Hollywood landmarks in a glistening limousine. The high-speed takeoff, followed by three inversions, a corkscrew, and two loops.
"The Rock 'n Roller Coaster is just plain fun," Jessica Brambilla of Sarasota finished. "The music is loud, the take-off is thrilling, and you'll want to get right back in line and do it again.
