Jim Feldkamp Presents Fond Look Back at Children's Book The Adventures of Tommy & Clara on Mount Catherine
Jim Feldkamp presents fond look back at children's book The Adventures of Tommy & Clara on Mount CatherineARLINGTON, VA, USA, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Jim Feldkamp provides a personal look at The Adventures of Tommy & Clara on Mount Catherine – his first book written for children.
Written for elementary students, The Adventures of Tommy & Clara on Mount Catherine is intended to help children to learn that its central themes of honesty and trustworthiness are woven into all aspects of life. Through the trials and tribulations of both Tommy and Clara and their adventures while on Mount Catherine, its author, Jim Feldkamp, provides a closer look at the story.
"Tommy and Clara are two children on a winter ski vacation to the resort on Mount Catherine," reveals Jim Feldkamp, speaking from his home in Northern Virginia, close to the southwestern bank of the Potomac River. During their vacation, they're given the opportunity to show how trustworthy they are by following their parents' advice, he goes on to explain.
However, not everything works out as planned, according to Jim Feldkamp. When Tommy fails to abide by his parents' wishes, it leads to disaster, while Clara follows their requests and is rewarded. "So, what becomes of Tommy? And what happens on the mountain that makes everyone so scared?" asks Feldkamp. In the end, he says, Tommy's vacation is ruined because he lands himself in big trouble, while Clara—who listens to her parents—is able to fully enjoy her trip with her new friends.
"By observing what becomes of both Tommy and Clara, children can see what happens when they make promises," suggests Jim Feldkamp, "and what rewards or repercussions will stem from keeping or breaking such promises."
Author Jim Feldkamp is a retired naval officer and widely respected cybersecurity expert from Arlington County, Virginia. The protection of hardware, software, and data from cyber threats, cybersecurity measures are now routinely employed by government organizations, medical facilities, global corporations, private enterprises, high-net-worth individuals, and others, across the U.S. and worldwide.
A subject matter expert at Washington, D.C.'s famous Georgetown University, a private research institution in the U.S. capital's charming and upmarket Georgetown neighborhood, former adjunct professor Jim Feldkamp has more than 30 years of experience in the field. During his career, Feldkamp has taught undergraduate courses in domestic terrorism, international terrorism, and more, and, elsewhere, has lectured and delivered enrichment speeches across Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean on topics ranging from naval history to the rise of the Vikings in Scandinavia.
In addition to his cybersecurity work, as an author, Jim Feldkamp has also written a celebrated university textbook on the theory and politics of terrorism. In his free time, Feldkamp enjoys wine tasting and travel, with travel, in particular, allowing the retired naval officer to sample among the finest sparkling, rosé, light-bodied white, full-bodied red, and dessert wine varieties alike from some of the world's very best vineyards.
First published in 2008, The Adventures of Tommy & Clara on Mount Catherine by Jim Feldkamp is available to purchase online and from selected local bookstores.
