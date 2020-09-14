Bhavana Chamoli Proudly Announces Her Participation in the Annual India Day Parade
As an active member of her community, Bhavana Chamoli was thrilled to accept the position as this year's Grand Marshall in the annual India Day Parade.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year's parade took place on August 15th, where more than 100 organizations gathered to celebrate the success stories of leading individuals and businesses and their contributions to the United States.
The primary goal of the IDP USA is to empower Indian communities through the promotion of economic development, education, leadership, social advancement, and environmental awareness. By emphasizing the achievements of thousands of Indians in business and government positions, the organization hopes to inspire today's youth and instill a sense of pride in the community.
"I think it's essential to give back to your local community in any way possible" states long-time committee member Bhavana Chamoli. "The Indian community has contributed so much to the US economy and I think it's best we show our continued support and appreciation in hopes of inspiring others to do the same."
This year's parade celebrated "Pride, Passion, and Unity" with an emphasis on education as a vital tool for individuals looking to better their lives.
For those interested in obtaining more information on the annual India Day Parade and the missions of the community, please visit their official website here.
About Bhavana Chamoli
As an active member of her community, Bhavana volunteers her time regularly in an effort to cultivate both civil and social change. Additionally, in light of the recent global pandemic, Bhavana recently launched an Academic Scholarship Campaign to help provide financial aid to those who have been impacted by the global recession.
Bhavana Chamoli
IIndian Organisation
