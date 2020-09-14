Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,367 in the last 365 days.

Bhavana Chamoli Proudly Announces Her Participation in the Annual India Day Parade

Bhavana-Chamoli-New-York-Parade

Bhavana Chamoli as the Grand Marshall at the Annual India Day Parade

As an active member of her community, Bhavana Chamoli was thrilled to accept the position as this year's Grand Marshall in the annual India Day Parade.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year's parade took place on August 15th, where more than 100 organizations gathered to celebrate the success stories of leading individuals and businesses and their contributions to the United States.

The primary goal of the IDP USA is to empower Indian communities through the promotion of economic development, education, leadership, social advancement, and environmental awareness. By emphasizing the achievements of thousands of Indians in business and government positions, the organization hopes to inspire today's youth and instill a sense of pride in the community.

"I think it's essential to give back to your local community in any way possible" states long-time committee member Bhavana Chamoli. "The Indian community has contributed so much to the US economy and I think it's best we show our continued support and appreciation in hopes of inspiring others to do the same."

This year's parade celebrated "Pride, Passion, and Unity" with an emphasis on education as a vital tool for individuals looking to better their lives.

For those interested in obtaining more information on the annual India Day Parade and the missions of the community, please visit their official website here.


About Bhavana Chamoli

As an active member of her community, Bhavana volunteers her time regularly in an effort to cultivate both civil and social change. Additionally, in light of the recent global pandemic, Bhavana recently launched an Academic Scholarship Campaign to help provide financial aid to those who have been impacted by the global recession.

Bhavana Chamoli
IIndian Organisation
"..."
email us here

You just read:

Bhavana Chamoli Proudly Announces Her Participation in the Annual India Day Parade

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.