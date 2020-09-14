Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 14 September 2020, 6 pm
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,354,567) deaths (32,643), and recoveries (1,091,636) by region:
Central (56,176 cases; 1,061 deaths; 48,757 recoveries): Burundi (471; 1; 448), Cameroon (20,009; 415; 18,837), CAR (4,749; 62; 1,825), Chad (1,084; 80; 938), Congo (4,928; 88; 3,887), DRC (10,390; 264; 9,756), Equatorial Guinea (4,996; 83; 4,490), Gabon (8,643; 53; 7,706), Sao Tome & Principe (906; 15; 870)
Eastern (152,518; 3,008; 84,902): Comoros (457; 7; 427), Djibouti (5,396; 61; 5,331), Eritrea (361; 0; 304), Ethiopia (64,301; 1,013; 24,983), Kenya (36,157; 622; 23,067), Madagascar (15,769; 213; 14,411), Mauritius (361; 10; 337), Rwanda (4,591; 22; 2,556), Seychelles (139; 0; 136), Somalia (3,389; 98; 2,803), South Sudan (2,578; 49; 1,294), Sudan (13,532; 836; 6,758), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (4,978; 56; 2,317)
Northern (273,406; 9,476; 197,911): Algeria (48,257; 1,612; 34,037), Egypt (101,009;5,648; 84,161), Libya (23,518; 368; 3,346), Mauritania (7,276; 161; 6,825), Morocco (86,686; 1,578; 67,528), Tunisia (6,635; 107; 1,991), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (25; 2; 23)
Southern (703,865; 16,580; 615,972): Angola (3,388; 134; 1,301), Botswana (2,252; 10; 546), Eswatini (5,075; 98; 4,229), Lesotho (1,327; 33; 687), Malawi (5,697; 178; 3,742), Mozambique (5,269; 35; 2,960), Namibia (9,818; 101; 6,543), South Africa (649,793; 15,447; 577,906), Zambia (13,720; 320; 12,380), Zimbabwe (7,526; 224; 5,678)
Western (168,602; 2,518; 144,094): Benin (2,267, 40; 1,942), Burkina Faso (1,707; 56; 1,135), Cape Verde (4,813; 44; 4,119), Cote d'Ivoire (19,013; 120; 18,112), Gambia (3,405; 103; 1,723), Ghana (45,434; 286; 44,342), Guinea (10,020; 63; 9,251), Guinea-Bissau (2,275; 39; 1,327), Liberia (1,321; 82; 1,213), Mali (2,924; 128; 2,285), Niger (1,180; 69; 1,104), Nigeria (56,256; 1,082; 44,152), Senegal (14,306; 297; 10,563), Sierra Leone (2,109; 72; 1,636), Togo (1,572; 37; 1,190)