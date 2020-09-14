Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kreidler extends emergency order on telehealth to Oct. 14

September 14, 2020

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler extended his emergency order again, directing all state-regulated health insurers to make additional coverage changes to aid consumers during the coronavirus pandemic. His order is in effect until Oct. 14 and requires health insurers to:

  • Continue coverage for providing telehealth via methods including telephone and video chat tools such as Facetime, Facebook Messenger video chat, Google Hangout video, Skype and Go-to-Meeting. 
  • Cover all medically necessary diagnostic testing for flu and certain other viral respiratory illnesses billed during a provider visit for COVID-19 with no copay, coinsurance or deductible. 
  • Treat drive-up testing sites for COVID-19 as provider visit with no copay, coinsurance or deductible.  

To help free up hospital beds, Kreidler is directing health insurers to waive or expedite prior authorization requirements for home healthcare or long-term care facility services to speed up discharging patients who are ready to leave. 

“This continues to be critical time for all Washingtonians and we need to provide safe and flexible access to care,” Kreidler said. “During this unprecedented time, people should not have to worry about their insurance coverage.” 

Kreidler extends emergency order on telehealth to Oct. 14

