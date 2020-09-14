Accomplished Operations Leader Donald Stebbins Joins Savage Board

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savage is pleased to announce the addition of Donald J. Stebbins as a member of the Company’s Board of Managers. Stebbins has served on a number of Boards and as CEO of two publicly traded, global companies that manufacture and supply automotive parts, in addition to other leadership roles in the automotive industry and financial services sector.

Mr. Stebbins currently serves on the Boards of Snap-on Tools (NYSE: SNA) and Kaiser Aluminum (Nasdaq: KALU), and is Chairman of the Board for the Detroit Country Day School. He has experience serving on four other Boards, including Superior Industries (NYSE: SUP), Visteon Corporation (NYSE: VC), WABCO Holdings (NYSE: WBC) and ITT (NYSE: ITT).

Most recently, Stebbins was President and CEO of Superior Industries (NYSE: SUP), a global automotive supplier, where he led a transformation that included relocating the company’s headquarters to Michigan, completing a major acquisition, and improving corporate functions and programs. The transformation resulted in nearly tripling EBITDA in a three-year timeframe.

At Visteon Corporation (NYSE: VC), a global supplier of climate, interior and electronic products for vehicle manufacturers, Stebbins served as Chairman and CEO and in other executive roles. He also served as President and COO, Americas and in other senior positions for Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global supplier of automotive seats and electronic products.

“Don Stebbins brings a wealth of experience successfully leading large companies in competitive environments. He will make tremendous contributions as we continue to grow and expand our supply chain services for Customers across North America and around the world,” said Todd Savage, non-executive Chairman of the Board at Savage.

“We’re excited to have Don Stebbins join our Board and look forward to learning from him and working together to ensure a successful future for our Company and our Customers,” said Kirk Aubry, Savage President and CEO. “We’re extremely fortunate to be able to add his knowledge and abilities to our Board.”

About Savage

Established in 1946, Savage is a global provider of multi-modal transportation, logistics, materials handling, and industrial services across Customers’ supply chains. We safely move and manage what matters, enabling our Customers and Partners to Feed the World, Power Our Lives, and Sustain the Planet. Learn more at www.savageservices.com.

Jeff Hymas