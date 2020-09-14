Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Talend CEO – ‘Moving to data trustworthiness is going to boost the value of the business’

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), the chief executive officer of Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Christal Bemont had a clear message: 

  1. The company closed more in-quarter pipeline than it “ever had before, in Q2.”
     
  2. The company is working alongside its partners, to continue to insert itself into and to continue to improve what the system does it on its own, whether it’s AI and machine learning.
     
  3. Enterprise resources in the space that Talend serves are limited, time is limited, and “the ability to apply resources in a more strategic way” is something that Talend will focus on.

In a far-ranging interview with the top executive we discussed the future of the business, the impacts of COVID-19, and the opportunities ahead for Talend.

Read: One on One with Talend's CEO: Moving to data trustworthiness is going to boost the value of the business

Media queries

Alicia Newman, Director Client Services

Capital Market Laboratories

support@cmlviz.com

