Benefits of Treatment in NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals' Intellectual Impairment Unit
EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellectual impairment has an impact on every facet of the patient's life, including their mental and physical health. According to the American Medical Association, those who have an intellectual disability are an underserved population. Cameron Gilbert, Ph.D., seeks to give these individuals the full range of care that is desperately needed.
Why Are Intellectual Impairment Units Needed?
In the US, 90% of psychiatrists feel that they lack the training to diagnose patients with intellectual impairment accurately. According to WHO, disabled persons are four times more likely to be treated poorly in the medical system, and more than twice as likely to find the skills of medical professionals to be inadequate.
Treating those with intellectual impairment requires specialized knowledge and training. Dr. Cameron Gilbert of Indiana is bringing skilled internal medicine physicians, neurologists, and psychiatrists to local communities with the mission of helping this very disadvantaged population. The intellectual impairment unit provides a treatment that would be difficult to find in traditional hospitals or institutions.
In addition, Dr. Cameron Gilbert of Indiana knows that those with intellectual impairment often suffer from other conditions as well. Between 32-40% of those with intellectual disability also have psychiatric disorders. They also have a much higher prevalence of some physical conditions. They are more than twice as likely to have epilepsy, vision impairment, hearing loss, and thyroid disorders.
Given the prevalence of physical and mental disorders in addition to intellectual disability, it's clear that the best treatment will treat all areas. In fact, studies have shown that untreated medical problems can reduce life expectancy and increase behavioral issues in those with intellectual impairment. Successful treatment for these individuals must include treatment of all conditions.
The NeuroPsychiatric Hospital Advantage
Unfortunately, very few facilities have a full interdisciplinary team. Dr. Cameron Gilbert's NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals are unique. They provide full neurological, psychiatric, and physical treatment. Doctors, nurses, and other professionals work together to give the patient comprehensive treatment in one facility. This allows for continuity of treatment and communication between disciplines.
Cameron Gilbert, Ph.D., states that the goal of the intellectual impairment unit is to strengthen the patient's social and adaptive behaviors while decreasing and when possible, eliminating acute psychiatric and medical issues. Each patient and their family participate in creating their treatment plan, along with a team of doctors. They are also given a full mental and physical evaluation to determine the treatment that they need.
Treatment may include psychological therapy, medication, group therapy, internal medicine, psychiatric treatment, behavioral treatment, and sensory rooms. Patients are also taught the skills that they will need to live their best life upon discharge from the facility.
Dr. Cameron Gilbert and NeuroPsychiatric Hospital
Dr. Cameron Gilbert of Indiana has six NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals with more opening across the country. Each facility takes an interdisciplinary approach to treatment and allows community referrals with the majority coming from emergency rooms. The goal of these hospitals is to serve those that cannot find adequate care at traditional facilities due to severe psychological issues or co-occurring mental, neurological, and physical conditions that require treatment.
