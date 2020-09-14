HELPING STUDENTS LEARN FROM 8500 MILES AWAY! CALIFORNIA PASTOR DONATES 10,000 PHP TO PURCHASE SCHOOL SUPPLIES

UNICEF estimates that one third of the world’s children do not have access to remote learning in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As students, teachers and school administrators in the Philippines prepare for the opening of classes on October 5, they are faced with the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Teachers and administrators are struggling on how to conduct remote learning experiences as well as in-person teaching, keeping their students safe from the spread of the disease. This problem is even more acute with schools that are located in the rural economically impoverished areas of the Philippines. The latest report from the United Nations Children’s Agency UNICEF estimates that one third of the world’s children do not have access to remote learning in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To meet these challenges, the Rev. Rick Eisenlord has raised money, in the United States, through his Filipino Children’s Education Initiative to purchase school supplies for students in small rural schools in the Philippines, providing resources that they may not otherwise receive. This will be an on-going effort throughout the school year, targeting different elementary schools. The first school to receive funding is Apong Elementary School, Sito Apong, Cabladan, Sibalom, Antique. It is a rural elementary school kindergarten thru 6th grade with 85 students. Pastor Eisenlord was able to donate almost 10,000 PHP to purchase paper and ink to print “Learning Modules”, or class lessons, that the students can take home and study safely, since many have no internet.

Pastor Rick commented, “One way out of poverty is through education. The Filipino Children's Education Initiative will provide through fundraising efforts much needed school supplies to children in the Philippines who are impacted by poverty. We will target the poorest of the public schools in the Philippines to ensure they have those desperately needed resources for their students.”

For further information or to donate for this effort, you can visit beatingpoverty.org on the internet or on Facebook at The Filipino Children’s Education Initiative. Pastor Eisenlord may be reached at rickeisenlord@mac.com.