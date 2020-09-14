GFP Announces Snapshot South Dakota Photo Contest Winners

September 10, 2020

PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) announced the winners of their new photo contest, Snapshot South Dakota.

Hunters, anglers, campers and, of course, photographers all submitted photos for three categories: Landscapes, Water Recreation and Creatures of the Night. Photos were voted on by their peers in the “People’s Choice” category and judged by a panel of GFP staff.

A number of high-quality photos prompted the judges to add three honorable mentions for each category. “We were thrilled with both the number and the quality of the photos we received,” says Nick Harrington, GFP Digital Contest Strategist. “It made selecting winners very difficult, and we felt sharing three honorable mentions would be a great way to give credit to more of the excellent photographers who entered.”

Winners

People’s Choice: Rachel Clelland

Landscape

• Winner: Holly Mathis

• Honorable Mentions: John Mitchell, June Nusz, Scottie Bruch

Creatures of the Night

• Winner: Jessica Howell

• Honorable Mentions: Holly Mathis, Heather Webb, Judy Oberg

Water Recreation

• Winner: Tammy Bashore

• Honorable Mentions: Lucus Howard, Cindy Robinson, Bryce Johnson

The winning photographers will receive a prize package from GFP and will be featured in upcoming department publications, including the Conservation Digest and on GFP social media platforms.

“We really appreciate those who entered the contest and shared their photography,” said Harrington. “They did a wonderful job showcasing the beauty South Dakota has to offer.”

The Snapshot South Dakota photo contest was held this summer to encourage outdoor enthusiasts to capture the beauty of our state.