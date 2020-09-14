Judicate West Welcomes Mediator Gail A. Glick in Los Angeles

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, welcomes mediator Gail A. Glick, Esq. to its roster of neutrals. Glick will be based in the Los Angeles office and is available for mediations statewide.



“Gail has a wealth of experience in the employment law arena, representing both employers and employees throughout her career. On top of her outstanding litigation background, which is the bedrock upon which her mediation practice lies, she is building a reputation as a mediator who works tirelessly with direct communication. She believes that resolution allows peace for individuals, businesses and their families,” said Rosemarie Chiusano Drohan, Executive Vice President of Business Development with Judicate West. “Gail will be a terrific asset for our clients, and we are excited to have her on our team.”

Glick possesses more than 26 years of litigation experience representing both plaintiffs and defendants in employment law disputes. She has experience with all types of employment and workplace disputes, including discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination and retaliation claims, wage and hour, and Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) and class actions. Additionally, Glick has resolved matters involving business and contractual disputes, personal injury, real property and California’s Lemon Law. She practiced at her own law firm before co-founding Alexander Krakow + Glick LLP in 2009, where she remained a partner until 2020.

Active in the legal community, Glick is a member of the Los Angeles County Bar Association, where she served on the Executive Committee for 15 years and chaired the Labor and Employment Law section in 2018. For the past five years, she has served as vice president of the board of directors for the Disability Rights Legal Center. Glick volunteered as a panelist for the Los Angeles County Superior Court’s ADR panel, and she is a member of the ABA’s Labor and Employment Law section, Consumer Attorneys of California, Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles and the National and California Employment Lawyers Association. She is also a Fellow of the College of Labor and Employment Lawyers.

Glick has been named a “Rising Star” or “Super Lawyer” by Southern California Super Lawyers every year since 2009. She earned her J.D. from Loyola Law School (1994) and her B.A., cum laude, from Amherst College (1991). Glick received mediation training at the Pepperdine University School of Law, Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution (2002, 2003). Additionally, she teaches an employment dispute resolution course at the University of Southern California, Gould School of Law.

About Judicate West

Judicate West is one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil disputes. The firm’s successful formula involves top-tier neutrals, a great company culture and an experienced team of ADR professionals dedicated to delivering gold standard service in alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Judicate West has offices in Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.