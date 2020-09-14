Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Worth USD 352.88 Billion at 25.6% CAGR by 2027 Owing to Increasing Healthcare Expenditure in Asia-Pacific

Key Companies Covered in IoT in Healthcare Market Research Report Are Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Seattle, Washington, United States), Cisco system Inc. (San Jose, California, United States), General electricity company (Boston, Massachusetts, United States), IBM Corporation (Armonk, New York, United States), Intel Corporation (Santa Clara, California, United States), Microsoft Corporation (Redmond, Washington, United States), SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), koninklijke philips n.v. (Amsterdam, Netherlands), Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (Maryland, United States), SGH Group (Sydney, Australia), TeleTracking Technologies Inc. (Pittsburgh, western Pennsylvania, United States), Wipro Ltd. (Bengaluru, Karnataka, India).

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global internet of things (IoT) in healthcare market size is expected to gain momentum by exhibiting a remarkable CAGR of 25.6% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing prevalence of chronic disease that is driving the demand for efficient remote patient monitoring system across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Devices, Software, Services), By Software (Remote Device Management, Data Analytics, Compliances and Security, Asset Performance Management, Others), By Application (Telemedicine, Patient Monitoring, Operations and Workflow Management, Remote Scanning, Sample Management, and Others), By End-Use (Laboratory Research, Hospitals, Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further observes that the market stood at USD 57.62 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 352.88 billion by 2027.

Get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.





Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/internet-of-things-iot-in-healthcare-market-102188





Healthcare Industry Showcases Massive Shift towards Digitization amid COVID-19

To contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, government agencies have announced for the people to maintain social distancing globally. This has resulted in several major changes in the healthcare industry as the hospitals are undertaking several steps to maintain hygiene and continue serving the patients even during the global pandemic. Additionally, they are adopting advanced technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and the internet of things (IoT) in the healthcare sector to efficiently diagnose and monitor the patient’s health.

The healthcare industry is exhibiting a remarkable growth owing to the adoption of advanced technologies such as the internet of things, and machine learning, among others. The internet-connected devices are primarily designed to improve efficiency, lower cost, and drive better outcomes across several healthcare applications. Owing to the tremendous improvements in wireless capabilities and computing power, the companies are leveraging the potential provided by internet of things (IoT) in healthcare.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/internet-of-things-iot-in-healthcare-market-102188





What does the Report Include?

The global market for internet of things in healthcare report includes a detailed assessment of various drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides comprehensive insights into the regional developments of the market, affecting its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several research methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnership, merger and acquisition, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2020 and 2027.

DRIVING FACOTRS

Increasing Adoption of Remote Patient Monitoring System to Spur Demand

The increasing prevalence of chronic disease and the growing demand for sophisticated medical treatment options are driving the companies to adopt modern technologies such as remote patient monitoring (RPM). The technology ensures efficient monitoring of patients outside traditional clinical settings such as remote area or home spaces. Several benefits such as improved chronic disease management, patient outcomes, and reduced burden on healthcare facilities, are propelling the demand for advanced remote patient monitoring systems. Furthermore, the growing adoption is leading to technological innovations such as the internet of things (IoT) in healthcare that is expected to further drive the global IoT in healthcare market during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION:

Telemedicine Segment Held a Share of 21.0% in 2019 Owing to Introduction of Advanced Health Record Systems

The telemedicine segment, based on application, held a market share of 21.0% in 2019 backed by the introduction of evolving electronic health record systems in the forthcoming years.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/internet-of-things-iot-in-healthcare-market-102188





REGIONAL INSIGHTS:

Asia-Pacific to Remain at the Forefront; Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Bolster Growth

Among all the regions, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate and hold the highest position in the global IoT in healthcare market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing healthcare expenditure owing to the favorable government policies that is driving the demand for internet of things (IoT) in healthcare in the region. On the other hand, North America is anticipated to hold the second position in the market owing to the presence of prominent players in countries such as the U.S. and the supportive government initiatives to deploy advanced technological solutions between 2020 and 2027.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

Forescout Launches New Update for IoT Platform to Strengthen its Product Portfolio

The global internet of things (IoT) in healthcare market is highly fragmented by the presence of several major companies such as Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco, IBM Corporation, and others. These companies are developing and introducing new products that are expected to strengthen their positions in the fiercely competitive global marketplace. For instance, in August 2020, Forescout introduced new updates for its modern enterprise platform that allows organizations to maintain compliance, reduce attack surface, and efficiently minimize breach impact across the IoT in healthcare environments.

Industry Development:

August 2020 – PCCW Global, a leading global communication service provider, announced its partnership with SURE Universal, a prominent internet of things (IoT) in healthcare developer. The partnership is aimed at delivering IoT home care medical solution to reduce medical visits and prevent the exposure to the novel coronavirus by signing an IoT Ecosystem Partnership Program (IEPP).

List of the Companies Operating in IoT in Healthcare Market:

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Seattle, Washington, United States)

Cisco system Inc. (San Jose, California, United States)

General electricity company (Boston, Massachusetts, United States)

IBM Corporation (Armonk, New York, United States)

Intel Corporation (Santa Clara, California, United States)

Microsoft Corporation (Redmond, Washington, United States)

SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

koninklijke philips n.v. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (Maryland, United States)

SGH Group (Sydney, Australia)

TeleTracking Technologies Inc. (Pittsburgh, western Pennsylvania, United States)

Wipro Ltd. (Bengaluru, Karnataka, India)





Quick Buy – IoT in Healthcare Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102188





Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Component (Value) Devices Software Remote Device Management Data Analytics Compliances & Security Asset Performance Management Others (Data storage, Electronic Health record, etc.) Services By Application (Value) Telemedicine Patient Monitoring Operations and Workflow Management Remote Scanning Sample Management Others (Predictive Devices Maintenance, Medication Management, etc.) By End Use (Value) Laboratory Research Hospitals Clinics Others (Clinical tests, etc.) By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America







TOC Continued..





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/internet-of-things-iot-in-healthcare-market-102188





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Big Data Technology Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Offering (Solution, Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud, Hybrid), By Application (Customer Analytics, Operational Analytics, Fraud Detection and Compliance, Enterprise Data Warehouse Optimization, Others), By End Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Utility, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management), By Software & Services (Software Solution, Services), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Governments, Healthcare, Others) And Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026

Internet of Things (IoT) in Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management), By Software & Services (Software Solution and Services), By Application (Predictive Maintenance, Asset Tracking and Management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Real-Time Workforce Tracking and Management, Emergency and Incident Management and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.