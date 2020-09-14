“NEXT SUPER STOCKS” on the move: CEO’s of WEYL, NEXCF, DOCRF, DYA discuss latest in Telemedicine, E-Commerce, Augmented Reality, and Transport Technologies.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, is highlighting CEO comments and latest news from companies recently presenting at its highly acclaimed NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conferences, and investor “LiveChats”. More than 14,000 self-directed and institutional investors have participated in the NEXT SUPER STOCK livestreams in recent weeks.



In recent weeks NEXCF has made significant strides, across it’s key business units which position the company for significant growth. These include: New Microsoft Partnership, revenue generating eCommerce SaaS acquisition, key executive hires, and ecomm product line expansions.



In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" livestream investor conference, CEO Evan Gappelberg and President Paul Duffy, shared with investors how NexTech, video conference and AR solutions are displacing the $150 billion tradeshow and meeting market. Up for grabs is the digital transformation of the global trade show market. NEXCF’s AR-powered video conferencing solutions are now being deployed in EdTech applications at major universities. Ryerson University is deploying NexTech’s Inferno AR for rich, collaborative AR enhanced learning experiences for 5,000 Chemistry, Biology and Physics students from the Faculty of Science during the Fall and Winter terms.



NEXCF is now “firing on all cylinders” as it’s eCommence and SaaS AR solutions business units are also rapidly growing with new product line expansions, and M&A activity.

On September 11 - NexTech became an approved Microsoft partner with access to the Azure Marketplace - allowing NEXCF’s InfernoAR to be sold directly through the Marketplace. This new sales channel opens to the door to exponential revenue growth opportunities. NEXCF CEO Evan Gappelberg: "Our new partnership with Microsoft and it's huge unparalleled ecosystem brings Nextech AR deeper into the technology marketplace then ever before and provides us with an enormous opportunity for more customer wins.”

September 9 - NEXCF acquires fast-growing eCommerce SaaS platform Next Level Ninjas which matches brands and product testers on it's VIP Product Testers site, helping brands gain marketplace momentum. The platform works across multiple eCommerce platforms including Amazon, eBay, Shopify, Walmart, Jet and Etsy. By acquiring this Amazon eCommerce launch platform NexTech is now able to tie together its augmented reality (AR) offerings for eCommerce into one offering, creating a complete AR eCommerce ecosystem. Established in 2019, Next Level Ninjas has experienced both dramatic organic growth and an attractive gross profit margin of 85%. In the month of August alone the business generated $40,000 in operating profit, implying a projected 12-month profit run rate of $480,000, which assumes zero growth post acquisition. “I believe that Next Level Ninja for eCommerce can quickly become a multi-million dollar business becoming as big a driver of revenue and cash flow as our Jolokia (renamed InfernoAR) acquisition,” commented NEXCF CEO Evan Gappelberg. This acquisition represents the company's sixth acquisition since 2019 and the company's second in 2020.

August 25 - NEXCF reported record 290% revenue growth for Q2 2020, and a growing sales pipeline.

August 25 - NEXCF named SAP executive Eugen Winschel as Chief Operating Officer. Eugen Winschel is an 18 year veteran at SAP, where he was Global Vice President business Leader at SAP, and an expert in AI.

August 20 - NEXCF completed a C$13,200,000 prospectus offering, to fuel its next growth phase.

July 8 - NEXCF announced it has filed to up-list its shares to NASDAQ.



CloudMD (OTC: DOCRF): "The Future of Telemedicine"



CloudMD (OTC: DOCRF) (TSX.V:DOC) CEO Dr. Essam Hamza, M.D. recently shared with Wall Street Reporter’s investor audiences how CloudMD is addressing a multi-billion dollar market opportunity by digitizing the delivery of healthcare - providing patients access to all points of their care from their phone, tablet or desktop computer. In the September 10 LiveChat with Wall Street Reporter’s global investor audience, Dr. Hamza explained how CloudMD is now entering it's next exciting growth phase, fueled by a recent capital raise.



Latest DOCRF News:

September 14 - DOCRF signs agreement to acquire iMD Health Global Corp. a revolutionary patient engagement software company with over 10,000 healthcare professionals and other users, and access to over 7.5 million patients.

August 31 - DOCRF reports 163% Year-Over-Year Q2 Results, Growth Driven by Telehealth and Acquisitions

August 13 - DOCRF is acquiring majority interest in West Mississauga Medical Clinic a comprehensive family medicine and specialist medical clinic serving over 100,000 patients, securing footprint in Ontario with cash flow positive clinic, with revenue of C$1.8 million in 2019.

August 6 - DOCRF continues US expansion with an acquisition of a chronic care medical clinic in Mississippi, as a part of its broader strategy for entering the U.S. market with its comprehensive suite of telehealth products. This clinic will, power a network of telehealth powered satellite clinics covering large areas of underserviced areas across the U.S.



July 28 - CloudMD announced signing a definitive agreement to acquire South Surrey Medical Clinic, a premier provider of integrated medical solutions and an early adopter of telemedicine delivery. The Clinic has been able to streamline healthcare services and provide longitudinal and team-based patient-centric care by offering a number of medical services from one location. The clinic operates with 24 healthcare professionals, including, 12 physicians across various specialities including mental health, women’s health, sports medicine, gynecology and psychiatry. South Surrey services over 60,000 patients and already uses online booking, EMR software and telemedicine that will be easily integrated into CloudMD’s software and clinic network.

Logiq, Inc. (OTC: WEYL) “The Shopify of Mobile in SE Asia ”w $40+ mil revenues”



NEXT SUPER STOCK conference presenter Logiq, Inc (formerly Weyland Tech) (OTC: WEYL) President Brent Suen recently spoke with Wall Street Reporter’s investor audience about WEYL’s latest developments, including the acquisition of an AI technology company, accelerating revenue growth, new fintech partnerships in the booming Indonesia market, and plans for NASDAQ uplisting. Brent also explained why WEYL has compelling upside, when comparing valuation multiples, which is just a fraction of it’s peers in the e-commerce/fintech space such as SHOP, SE, STNE, and JMIA, which trade at 30X revenues.

Latest WEYL news:

- September 3 WEYL has promoted global Martech innovator, Tom Furukawa, to the position of chief executive officer of Logiq. He previously served as chief technology officer of the company's DataLogiq subsidiary. Furukawa succeeds Brent Suen, who has been appointed Executive Chairman of Logiq and who will continue to serve as President.

- August 28 WEYL announces it is changing its name to “Logiq” which better reflects the brand and mission of its fast-growing eCommerce-focused subsidiary, Logiq , Inc.

- August 14 WEYL reported a 30% increase in revenues to $9.3 million.

- August 13 WEYL announced the acquisition of Fixel AI, an innovator in AI-powered digital marketing technology. Fixel AI helps e-commerce companies improve profits by segmenting and ranking website visitors based on their level of engagement.



dynaCERT (TSX: DYA) (OTC: DYFSF): “Carbon Credit Billions”



NEXT SUPER STOCK presenter dynaCERT (TSX: DYA) (OTC: DYFSF) CEO Jim Payne updated investors on the company’s progress in commercializing it’s CleanTech solution for the world’s 1 billion+ diesel engines. DYFSF breakthrough technology dramatically reduces carbon emissions, reduces fuel costs, and improves engine performance for the world’s transportation markets. Validating this progress, DYFSF has attracted significant investment from institutions, including C$14 million from legendary investor Eric Sprott.



September 10 - dynaCERT will be equipping diesel powered vehicles in the City of Woodstock, Ontario, Canada with the company’s HydraGEN™ Technology to reduce Carbon Emissions and reduce fuel costs. As more cities turn to clean air and cost savings initiatives for the transport fleets, this represents a major opportunity for dynaCERT. In a September 10 LiveChat, dynaCERT CEO Jim Payne answered questions from Wall Street Reporter’s livestream investor audience, and was joined by Woodstock Ontario Mayor Trevor Birtch who explained why the city chose to deploy dynaCERT’s technology, and it’s expected benefits.



August 31 - DYFSF entered into agreement with Alltrucks GmbH to introduce and promote marketing, installation and servicing of dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ product line through the established network of Alltrucks which is in 700 locations in 12 European countries. (Alltrucks is a joint venture of the leading automotive and commercial vehicle suppliers Bosch, Knorr-Bremse and ZF.)

August 20 - DYFSF announced signing a new Dealer Agreement with Sparta Group’s affiliate TruckSuite Canada Ltd. and received a purchase order for dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology products, the HG1 Units, suitable for long-haul trucks.



August 14 - GBC AG Investment Research of Germany has published an analyst Research Report on DYFSF.

August 12 - DYFSF receives the “Smart Sustainable Company Rating Seal” based on the results of the rigorous analysis of Triple-A Analytics GmbH of Austria (“Triple-A”). This honourable distinction of dynaCERT and HydraGEN™ Technology as it applies to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as well as United Nations Global Compact Principals has been evaluated as “high”, the highest global ranking in its category.



