MDC's Lake City and Parma Woods shooting ranges begin winter hours

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has begun winter schedules at the Lake City and Parma Woods shooting ranges in the Kansas City area. Both ranges welcome users but with adjusted hours.

The MDC staffed ranges will be open from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. They are closed on Monday and Tuesday. The winter hours will remain in place through March 31.

The Lake City range offers target shooting for shotguns, rifles, pistol, and archery. The shotgun opportunities include trap, skeet, and a patterning range. The archery range can accommodate crossbows. Pistol and rifle ranges offer varied target distances. The range is located at 28505 E. Truman Road, Buckner. It is on the north side of Jackson County’s Landahl Park. For more information, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoM.

Parma Woods Shooting Range offers targets at varied distance for rifle and pistol. Away from the range, Parma Woods also offers hiking trails in the hilly Missouri River bluffs area north and west of Parkville. The range is located at 15900 N.W. River Road, Parkville. For more information, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z7t.

MDC urges all visitors to follow COVID-19 precautions when at the ranges including physical distancing. Vending machines and water fountains will not be available. Restrooms are available at Lake City and outdoor toilets are in place at Parma Woods.

For information about MDC target shooting ranges statewide, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZZF.