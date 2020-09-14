Attorney General Ken Paxton today announced that the United States Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reached an informal resolution with the City of San Antonio regarding its decision to exclude Chick-fil-A from a concession contract based on the religious beliefs associated with that company and its owners. Last year, on March 28, 2019, Attorney General Paxton requested Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation Elaine Chao to open an investigation into the city of San Antonio’s potential violation of federal law and Transportation Department regulations when the city banned Chick-fil-A from operating a restaurant in the San Antonio International Airport based on the company’s religious beliefs. After discussions with the City of San Antonio, the FAA announced that San Antonio International Airport will offer Chick-fil-A a lease opportunity for space in Terminal A.

“This is a win for religious liberty in Texas and I strongly commend the FAA and the City of San Antonio for reaching this resolution. To exclude a respected vendor based on religious beliefs is the opposite of tolerance and is inconsistent with the Constitution, Texas law, and Texas values,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Our great state deeply values the First Amendment, and I will defend those rights for all who live and work in Texas.”

