FRAUD ALERT: US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Warns of a Text Message Scam Targeting SNAP Recipients

The US Department of Agriculture recently warned there is a current text message scam targeting SNAP recipients. In its notification, USDA said, "Be aware of a scam using texting to obtain your personal information. The text might say you were chosen to receive food stamps or SNAP."

Rhode Island DHS does not currently communicate with customers via texts. Never share personal information with individuals or organizations that you do not know. Personal information includes your social security number, bank information, or SNAP electronic benefits transfer card or PIN number.

If you think the text is a scam, do not reply at all. Just delete. To stay on top of potential scams, please visit USDA's SNAP scam alert webpage (link is below).

If you believe you are the victim of identity theft, contact your local police department regarding procedures for filing a report. You may also file a consumer complaint online with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) (link is below).