Vastu Tips for Good Lighting for Your Home by Pallavi Chhelavda Vastu Shastra Consultant and Fengshui Master
Ek Raah Aur Sahi Disha, Jo Zindagi Badal De ”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The last thing you need is to come home after a long day at work and not feel comfortable in your dark, dimly lit home.
— Pallavi Chhelavda
It doesn’t matter how big or small your house is; it’s your space. And it should be the epitome of comfort.
But when there are negative vibes emanating from every room, you would start feeling uneasy in your own home. Don’t worry; Vastu expert, Pallavi Chhelavda has all the solutions!
The type of lighting you have in your home can make a significant difference. Here’s what you can do to restore balance to your home and create positive energy:
Pay Attention to Symmetry
Photographers follow the rules of thirds when working on projects. They’re well-aware of the importance of symmetry and the role it places in creating a positive vibe.
We can apply the same rules when installing lights in our home. Focus on creating symmetry as it can help with focus and harmony.
This includes experimenting with different types of lights and placing them in certain directions to create balance. In Vastu, we focus on even numbers. So, you might need an even number of different lights.
Keep it Simple
Pave a clear path for yourself. Organize yourself both literally and figuratively. Keep everything simple. You don’t need to splurge on furniture and decorations to be happy.
In fact, the wrong furnishings and decoration pieces can mess with the energy of your home. It can become chaotic and create a negative atmosphere.
Whether it’s potted plants, statues, or artifacts, you need to make sure they’re placed in the right direction and angle.
When choosing lights for your home, you need to keep all of this in mind. The last thing you want is for the lights in your home to cast a shadow over your decorations. So, you need to be wary of not just the directions and angles of your decoration pieces, but the angle of your lights as well.
Consult an Expert
It goes without saying that installing lights in your home can significantly change the energy of your home. It helps create the right ambiance, mood, and atmosphere.
Since western homes aren’t familiar with the ways of Vastu and Feng Shui, it can become confusing when you do everything on your own.
Therefore, it’s always best to go with an expert when choosing how to decorate and renovate your home.
As a leading Vastu expert, she offers the right tips and advice on how you can bring positive energy into your home, and by extension, into your personal and professional life as well!
She can guide you on how to channel positive energy and achieve success.
So, if you also want to ask a Vastu expert for guidance, book a consultation now!
