Highway 115 (Minnesota Avenue) Opening to Traffic

For Immediate Release: Monday, September 14, 2020 Contact: Greg Aalberg, Engineering Supervisor, 605-367-5680 

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says Highway 115/Minnesota Avenue will be opening to traffic today, Monday, Sept. 14. 

The installation of the roadway lighting from 85th Street to 271st Street and the traffic signal at the intersection of 271st Street will continue with a completion date of Nov. 6, 2020.          

Two-way traffic will be maintained on the new concrete pavement from 85th Street to 273rd Street (Lincoln County Highway 110). 

The $18.3 million project reconstructed 3.3 miles of Highway 115 (Minnesota Avenue) from just south of the 85th Street intersection to 0.3 miles south of the Lincoln County Highway 110 intersection. Work includes grading, structure, concrete pavement, curb & gutter, asphalt concrete pavement, storm sewer, traffic signals, and lighting. 

The prime contractor for this project is T&R Contracting of Sioux Falls. 

The overall completion date for the project is Nov. 6, 2020. 

For complete road construction information, visit https://safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

 

 

- 30 -

 

