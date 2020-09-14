Do not eat anything until you watch the new feature documentary, “Fighting For Allergy-Free Food”.

Fighting For Allergy-Free Food poster

Answers to why you don't feel well all the time. Tamar Kummel interviewed doctors, farmers, researchers, authors, and more for the answers to your questions.

We have come to accept a feeling of illness as a normal part of eating…Chronic indigestion, flatulence, reflux, constipation, is not normal.” — Quinn Montana

NEW YORK, NY, US, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This 90 minute new documentary is not for the people that already know they have food allergies. It’s for everyone else that doesn’t realize they do. Feeling sick, being depressed, exhausted, bloated, and much more is not normal. 50% of the US population have food sensitivities but may not know it. What is gluten? Should I be avoiding it? Why is corn in everything? What is Celiac disease? Is the government protecting our food? What is genetically modified food? Is it safe? Why are there more peanut allergies than ever? What’s the difference between organic and conventional farming? Where is food production heading? Filmmaker and food sensitivity sufferer, Tamar Kummel interviewed over 30 doctors, researchers, advocates, farmers and more in the search for answers to your questions. “Fighting for Allergy-Free Food” is the rare film that is totally objective, investigative journalism. No agenda. Just the search for answers to why food allergies, sensitivity and intolerance has reached epidemic proportions, and what’s next.

Quotes from, “Fighting For Allergy-Free Food”

Dr. Stephen Wangen: “The number of people that have a food allergy or food intolerance is probably staggering. We don’t really have statistics on this, but in my estimation, it’s probably half the population.”

Wendell Berry: “People are fed by the Food Industry which pays no attention to health, and are treated by the Health industry which pays no attention to Food.”

Quinn Montana: “We have come to accept a feeling of illness as a normal part of eating…Chronic indigestion, flatulence, reflux, constipation, is not normal.”

Brandy Wendler RN: “So when I was diagnosed, I thought to myself, “How many people like me don’t get diagnosed?” I’m in the medical field and I didn’t get the help I needed. So how many people without medical training don’t get the help that they need?”

“Fighting For Allergy-Free Food” is now streaming on

• Youtube

• Google play

• Tubi.tv

2 companion books by filmmaker and chef, Tamar Kummel, now available everywhere:

• Fighting For Allergy-Free Food: The Extended Interviews

• Fighting For Allergy-Free Food: The Cookbook



Contact:

Tamar Kummel, CCO Captain Purple Productions

cappurple@hotmail.com

212-330-8700 voicemail

Much more on FightingForAllergyFreeFood.com

Also on IMDB and Facebook

Fighting For Allergy-Free Food