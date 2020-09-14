Opportunity to Submit Questions/Comments About CWD for Upcoming Online Public Meetings

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will host two Facebook Live events to get feedback and answer questions from the public about chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Tennessee. Comments or questions will be taken prior to and during the meetings.

TWRA welcomes the public to provide any comments or questions in advance of the events to ask.twra@tn.gov, or on Facebook via direct message prior to the events. The TWRA will also welcome comments and questions during the live event and do its best to answer them live.

The schedule of events are as follows and can all be watched live on Facebook or can be watched in the feed at a later date:

September 23 - Noon (CDT)

October 29 - Noon (CDT)

All meetings can easily be attended virtually and seen live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tnwildlife/. The TWRA encourages everyone to watch live and send in questions or comments before or during the meeting. This is the only option for participation to attend these meetings due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings and social distancing requirements.

