Konica Minolta Expands bizhub® i-Series Line with New Monochrome Devices

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in world-class printing technology, has expanded its bizhub® i-Series with the launch of six new black and white A3 multifunctional printers (MFPs). The new bizhub 750i, 650i, 550i, 450i, 360i and 300i multifunctional devices offer functionality with beneficial features for workplaces with printing needs ranging from low-volume to high-volume, not requiring color output.

The launch expands Konica Minolta’s offering with the addition of the 75ppm 750i, a speed not available in its previous monochrome MFP lineup. Like all models in the bizhub i-Series product line, the new units meet a wide range of needs for businesses by offering a simple, convenient and secure smart technology hub to augment office connectivity.

Simple

The six new monochrome units are all based on the bizhub i-Series platform, with the same modern design and easy operation as the color line to ensure uniformity in operation and solution integration and services. An enhanced user interface allows jobs to be performed quickly and easily and with fewer keystrokes. The bizhub monochrome units offer the usability customers have come to expect from the i-Series, including a consistent user experience between engines, even for businesses with mixed fleets.

The units mirror the functionality of the color versions exactly, with the exception of the Fiery controller and related software. There is no learning curve since the capabilities are consistent throughout the bizhub i-Series line.

The large, floating 10" tablet-style touch panel with a 26° to 90° tilt angle provides convenient accessibility and operation for all users with standard customization functionality as well as through the optional MarketPlace UI Builder, Personalize and Personalize’s Follow-You Persona. Easy, touchless accessibility is provided through the bizhub Remote Access app, enabling remote MFP panel operations, data entry and scanned data import from the convenience of a mobile and tablet device.

As a testament to its design and easy operation, the i-Series was recently recognized by Keypoint Intelligence as a recipient of 2020-21 BLI PaceSetter award in Ease of Use: Enterprise Devices, noting that ease of use is a critical factor in product design and development for Konica Minolta and it has “made its mark with usability-enhancing innovations.”

Secure

As an extension of the bizhub i-Series, the monochrome devices also offer the highest built-in security standards with additional options for a complete security setting. Data is protected and reliably accessible through a layered approach to ensure the ultimate defense against any potential threat.

The Solid-State Drive (SSD) offers greater security than a traditional hard disk drive, using flash memory instead of magnetic storage that may not completely erase deleted data. In addition, all SSL communications are encrypted through a highly secure encryption algorithm which is based on the U.S. NSA (National Security Agency) standard and available only from Konica Minolta. All i-Series models are compliant with GDPR and ISO 15408 certified HCD-PP, ensuring that all data privacy standards and endpoint security requirements are met.

Additionally, through bizhub SECURE services, security is tailored to specific needs through data encryption, locked passwords, secured access and device network settings. The optional BitDefender® anti-virus software safeguards against viruses and malware by scanning incoming and outgoing data, adding yet another security layer to protect a business’ ecosystem.

Convenient

Users of the new monochrome devices will enjoy many of the handy features offered by the i-Series line - not available on previous black and white models – that serve to increase productivity and serviceability. A new, soft close feature has been introduced on the dual scan feeder, and double-feed detection comes standard to avoid paper jams when media sticks together. First copy out and warm-up times have also been reduced to save time.

The optional Intelligent Media Sensor, developed exclusively by Konica Minolta, automatically detects stock weight and makes necessary adjustments, streamlining shifts between media. An improved waste toner box eliminates spills when replacing cartridges. Designed to consume minimal power while the printer is not in use, the i-Series is one of the top energy-saving MFPs in the industry.

As part of Konica Minolta’s next-generation multifunctional device portfolio designed to empower digital workflows, the new monochrome MFPs have also been designed to work with sophisticated workflow tools such as Konica Minolta’s Dispatcher Suite, also layered by security options through bizhub SECURE services. This allows for businesses to have effective print management and advanced document workflow while maintaining document security.

“Keeping our customers and end users in mind, as well as the ever-changing ways of work, our bizhub® i-Series multifunctional devices offer versatile and tailored solutions for any type of business and organization, ensuring minimal disruption to productivity and efficiency,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “With the addition of the monochrome models, our i-Series product line is now complete, providing the ease of use we have become known for in the industry with the choice of color or black and white.”

In addition to the BLI PaceSetter award recognizing ease of use, Konica Minolta has received many other industry accolades for its bizhub i-Series, including the international Red Dot and Good Design awards for product design, ASTOR Homeland Security Awards and Better Buys Editor’s Choice awards.

The bizhub i-Series monochrome devices offer versatile configurations to meet customer requirements in terms of workflow, applications and budget. Learn more about the bizhub 750i, 650i, 550i, 450i, 360i and 300i online.

