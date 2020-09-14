Nebraska’s Most Senior Judge, Steve Timm, to Retire End of October

After just over forty years on the bench, First Judicial District County Court Judge Steven B. Timm will retire October 31, 2020.

In his notice to the Governor, Timm noted, “Since my appointment by Governor Thone, I have had the opportunity to observe the judicial branch grow, improve, and strive to meet our special obligation to provide ‘Equality Before the Law’ in accordance with the state motto.” He added, “My thanks go to the court staff who are extraordinarily dedicated and competent; to the attorneys who teach me every day; and, to my friends on the district and county court who are quick to give advice...”

Timm was awarded the Distinguished Judge for Service to the Judiciary for his leadership on legislative issues and judge education. He has served as a mentor and resource for new county court judges throughout his tenure on the bench.

Timm has served on numerous judicial committees for both the Supreme Court and Nebraska County Judges Association. He was elected to all association offices, including the position of president in 1989. He also served as presiding judge for the First Judicial District County Court on a rotating basis.

In 1991, the Nebraska Supreme Court adopted the Uniform Waiver System to promote consistency in fines and processes in traffic and low level criminal offenses across Nebraska. Judge Timm was appointed as one of the original members of the Waiver Fine Committee and continues to serve as its chair.

Timm has served the citizens of Gage County (First Judicial District) from 1980 to his 2020 retirement. After taking the bench, he was retained in his position by area voters, most recently in 2014.

The first step in replacing Timm will be for the Judicial Resources Commission to call a meeting to determine whether or not, based on judicial workload statistics, his retirement creates a judicial vacancy on the county court bench of the First Judicial District (Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline, and Thayer counties).

News Reporters:

Judge Timm’s Judicial Profile

Replacing a Nebraska Trial Court Judge: Resources Commission Information