P-card Rebate for Aleddra’s Emergency LED T8/T5 Lamps
Special rebate on Aleddra's Emergency LED T8/T5 lamps when purchased with government P-cardRENTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aleddra, a Seattle-based lighting technology company, is pleased to announce a NEW Rebate Program for all government purchases of Aleddra’s Emergency LED T8/T5 lamp with the P-card. Aleddra is the technology and market leader in the Emergency T8/T5 segment with over 10 patents and 5 products that are competitively priced. Its Gen2 and Gen4 Emergency T8 have been recognized by IES (Illuminating Engineering Society) in 2019 and 2020, respectively, and are included in the Progress Report, which is the highest technical achievement in the lighting industry.
The benefits of Aleddra’s Emergency LED T8/T5 Lamps include:
• 2-in-1 T8: for regular lighting and emergency lighting
• Lasting over 90 minutes on battery
• 40-50% cost savings as compared to the emergency ballast
• 90% labor savings on replacement (plug & play)
• 90% operation savings on monthly/annual emergency lighting equipment audit (when using self-testing/self-diagnosis Gen4 EM T8)
In recognition of the hardships facing government agencies due to COVID-19 pandemic, Aleddra is offering a $10.00 per lamp Rebate when purchased in case quantity (25 pcs per case) with government P-card. Aleddra will cover the freight to any location in the United States, except for Alaska and Hawaii. The P-card rebate program covers these products:
• 2-ft G3 EM T8: simple ballast bypass for always-on application (https://www.aleddra.com/gen-3-emergency-t8-tube/)
• 4-ft G3 EM T8: simple ballast bypass for always-on application (https://www.aleddra.com/gen-3-emergency-t8-tube/)
• 4-ft G2 EM T8: can be turned on/off by a wall switch, ideal for offices/classrooms (https://www.aleddra.com/g2-emergency-t8-tube/)
• 4-ft G2 EM T5: can be turned on/off by a wall switch, ideal for offices/classrooms (https://www.aleddra.com/emergency-t5-2/)
• 4-ft G4 EM T8: self-testing/self-diagnosis, on/off by a wall switch (https://www.aleddra.com/g4-emergency-t8/)
For more information, please email info@aleddra.com or call us at 425-430-4555.
