NFL Star Benjamin Watson to Speak Out Against Religious Persecution, Genocide in Nigeria
EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington D.C. September 14, 2020 – On September 16, NFL Star Benjamin Watson will condemn the religious persecution and genocide taking place in Nigeria at an awareness event. More than 90,000 innocent lives – mainly women and children – have been lost as a result of terrorist attacks throughout Nigeria since 2000, including 60,000 killed by Boko Haram and Fulani Militants in the country’s Middle Belt region. Meanwhile, the Nigerian government has done little – if anything – to stop the killings.
Watson, who co-founded a nonprofit dedicated to impacting lives of those in need with his wife in 2008, has spoken out against Nigeria’s silent slaughter in the past, telling his vast social media following, “We cannot continue to be silent” and imploring President Trump to appoint a special envoy to Nigeria and the Lake Chad region.
The event will be open to press with time for questions. Details are as follows:
WHO:
Benjamin Watson – former New England Patriot
Congressman Chris Smith – R-NJ-4
Former Congressman Frank Wolf – R-VA-10
Jonathan Stonestreet – President, The Colson Center
TBD Members of Congress
WHEN:
Wednesday, September 16 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time
WHERE:
Click here to register to join by zoom
Please email Elizabeth Heaton with questions or for more information at elizabeth@eahstrategiesllc.com
###
About International Committee on Nigeria (ICON) – International Committee on Nigeria is a consortium of Nigerians and other nationalities who have combined efforts to help Nigeria. Our mission is to create a community where rule of law guides every facet of societal interactions in Nigeria. ICON promotes human dignity, the right to live, religious freedom, and the protection of the vulnerable against all forms of persecution.
Elizabeth Heaton
EAH Strategies, LLC
+1 202-445-9858
