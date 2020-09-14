Paragon Honda & Paragon Acura Combine Technology and Tradition to Finish #1 in the World for the Month of August
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paragon Honda and Paragon Acura showed great leadership and experience in the month of August, finishing as the #1 Dealer in the nation for Honda new and Certified Pre-Owned sales, and #1 in the world after new and Certified Pre-Owned sales for Acura are combined. In the month of August, Paragon Honda sold 1,050 cars and Paragon Acura sold 336 cars, an impressive feat for a dealership in New York City, once the epicenter of a global pandemic. Paragon Honda and Paragon Acura credit this recent success to launching a new integrated customer experience platform to make it easier for customers to shop, buy, and service their vehicles, available at ParagonHonda.com.
Brian Benstock, General Manager and Vice President of Paragon Honda and Acura, believes his new platform, created in collaboration with technology partner Team Velocity, is the right product, at the right time, to help Paragon create a frictionless experience for its customers. Paragon’s new websites are fully integrated at every customer touchpoint from sales to service to final delivery, offering an unmatched level of personalization with individual websites dynamically generated for each customer.
“As COVID-19 has pushed forward the digital revolution, our business has been accelerated by five to ten years as consumers realize they don’t need to go to a dealership for anything,” said Benstock. “Businesses need to adapt if they want to survive. We’ve seen firsthand that if you make it easier for people to do business with you, they will do more business with you. Consumers experience seamless transactions in every other aspect of their lives. It’s time they had the same options when it comes to purchasing and servicing a car.”
Paragon enters into the next phase of marketing, the predictive phase, using intelligence mixed with data Paragon leverages an intelligence management system (IMS), which sits directly on top of the data management system (DMS). When the DMS fires a signal, the intelligence takes over and provides the right message, to the right customer at the right time. Using the Apollo platform, Paragon creates and delivers hyper-personalized offers to in-market consumers through multiple advertising channels. When consumers click on an online offer, it directs them to a personal website with customized offers based on their buying habits, vehicle, and their position in the ownership cycle. In addition, Paragon is able to deploy hundreds of Apollo’s ready-to-go campaigns that promote all the dealerships’ profit centers. The campaigns are monitored and optimized through Apollo’s Automated Intelligence which maximizes ROI by allocating more funds to campaigns that perform better.
“Technology has changed customer expectations, so we have changed our approach to meet, and hopefully exceed, those expectations,” said Benstock. “In 2020, we set a goal to simplify everything by moving to one integrated platform, Apollo, and we’ve taken a major step in that direction. The results have been tremendous and we have plans for even further integration throughout 2020,” added Benstock.
“Reduce, eliminate or justify” was the mandate Paragon gave Team Velocity when looking at all marketing assets and customer touchpoints. Reducing the number of vendors between the dealership and the customer provided a better experience for both. By reducing or eliminating the numbers of vendors involved, Paragon was able to streamline the process and enhance the customer experience. Giving customers a personalized experience, saving the consumer time with integrated applications, and building trust through consistent messaging has helped Paragon remove friction and make it easier for consumers to do business with their dealership.
“We are working diligently to build technology that improves every aspect of the consumer experience, with both OEMs and dealerships,” said David Boice, co-founder and CEO of Team Velocity. “It has been great to collaborate with Paragon to make buying and maintaining cars easier for their consumers. We had a chance to rethink the way things have been done for the last 20 years and found that integration at every touchpoint was the key,” said Boice. “Dealerships are burdened with too many expensive technology applications that were never designed to work together. We built one platform that would do everything, from websites to digital advertising, to targeted mail and email. Each time we integrated another touchpoint in Apollo, the results improved,” added Boice.
