Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 931 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,722 in the last 365 days.

Jyamma Games Studio is back with Matchy Catch: a colorful, highly addictive puzzle game

Matchy Catch

Matchy Catch

Matchy Catch - Gif Gameplay

Matchy Catch - Gif Gameplay

Matchy Catch Gameplay 02

Matchy Catch Gameplay 02

Matchy Catch Gameplay 03

Matchy Catch Gameplay 03

Matchy Catch Gameplay 04

Matchy Catch Gameplay 04

Jyamma Games Studio is back with Matchy Catch: a colorful, highly addictive puzzle game

Matchy Catch is a hyper casual puzzle game, where the player has to reproduce in the right order the sequences of objects appearing on the screen, by tapping on the corresponding objects available.”
— Jyamma Games Studio
MILAN, ITALY, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jyamma Games Studio is back to surprise us with a new, highly addictive mobile game. Matchy Catch is the name of the latest creation of the Milanese studio that, after the success of the first-born Hi-Ball Rush, is ready to keep us once again glued to the screens of our smartphones.

Matchy Catch is a hypercasual puzzle game, where the player has to reproduce in the right order the sequences of objects appearing on the screen, by tapping on the corresponding objects available. The game is configured into various levels. During the game, the player will be able to move forward between the various levels by hitting combos and getting bonuses that can boost the overall score. Bonuses that can be activated include Rainbow Hammer and Lightning, which can simplify the configuration of the sequences; or Spawn Freeze, which gives the player a few extra seconds.

The elements at the core of Matchy Catch are called symbols. The experience will be totally customizable: in fact, each player will be able to select the appearance of the symbols and background from a wide range of categories. The categories will also include a number of seasonal skins, such as Halloween or Christmas, perfect for setting the ideal mood every time.

Jyamma Games Studio proceeds swiftly with the only goal to entertain its players. Although the young Milanese studio has been operating for just under a year, it already prides on successes such as the exhilarating Hi-Ball Rush, or their contribution to the gaming community with the #PlayApartTogether initiative. Matchy Catch is the latest product from Jyamma Games, which once again brings in our pockets the will to have fun and compete in casual and exciting games.

Cristina Leontii
Jyamma Games
+39 329 621 4067
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Matchy Catch Teaser

You just read:

Jyamma Games Studio is back with Matchy Catch: a colorful, highly addictive puzzle game

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.