PennDOT Announces Stop Sign Installation Change in Freeland Borough, Luzerne County

Dunmore:  At the request of Freeland Borough PennDOT is going to change the existing traffic controls at the Front St / Birkbeck St intersection to a full multi-way (i.e. 3-way) stop.  

The Luzerne County sign crew will be installing the multi-way stop during the week of September 14th.   Please note, a red flasher will also be installed on the new stop sign for a period of 30 days while motorists become accustomed to the change.

PennDOT urges everyone to use extra caution when approaching the intersection over the next few weeks as drivers adjust to the changes.

Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502

Source: PennDOT District 4

