Liquid Biopsy Market Growth Rate of 23.80% by 2026 Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, COVID-19 Analysis and Technology Advancements by QIAGEN, MDxHealth, CareDx, Inc., Immucor, Inc., Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Guardant Health, Myriad Genetics

Market Analysis: Global Liquid Biopsy Market

Global Liquid Biopsy Market is registering a healthy CAGR of 23.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to advent of various innovations and researches in the field of healthcare to integrate technology, to enable diagnosis and treatment with minimally invasive procedures.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global liquid biopsy market are Eurofins Scientific, MDxHealth, CareDx Inc., Immucor, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Menarini Silicon Biosystems, QIAGEN, GUARDANT HEALTH, INC, Exact Sciences Corporation, Myriad Genetics, Inc., LungLife AI, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Natera, Inc., Trovagene, Exosome Diagnostics, Illumina, Inc., Genomic Health, Biocept, Inc, RainDance Technologies Inc., BGI and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Liquid Biopsy Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of liquid biopsy market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market By Sampling Type (Blood Sampling LB, Urine Sampling LB, Saliva & other tissue fluids sampling LB), Products and Service (Assays Kits, Instruments, Services), Circulating Biomarker (Circulating Tumor Cells, Circulating Tumor DNA (CTDNA), Cell-Free DNA, Extracellular Vesicles (Evs), Other Circulating Biomarkers), Clinical Application (Early Cancer Screening, Therapy Selection, Treatment Monitoring, Recurrence Monitoring), Application (Cancer Applications, Non-Cancer Applications), End User (Reference Laboratories, Hospitals and Physician Laboratories, Academic and Research Centers, Other End Users), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Liquid Biopsy Market

Liquid Biopsy is minimally invasive technology which does not require costly invasive procedures. It enables the doctors to access various diseases and make a decision through blood sample of the patient. It is mainly used for monitoring and diagnostic purpose. Various doctors use it to test the cancer in the blood cells of the patient. It only requires 5 millilitres of blood which means they are much easier to tolerate and this makes the procedure quicker than a surgical biopsy.

Market Drivers

The rising prevalence of cancer is a key driver for the market





Non-invasive procedures preferences have increased which has propelled the market growth





Government and global health organizations have taken many initiatives which has boosted the market





Personalized Medic one has gained a lot of emphasis which has driven the market growth





There are various technological upgradation and advancements to augment market revenues





There are various players spending on R&D for liquid biopsy is boosting the market growth

Market Restraints

There is a lack awareness in developing and underdeveloped counters which act as a restraint to the market growth





There are various limitations associated with liquid biopsy testing which is hampering the market growth





The low sensitivity and specificity is hindering the market growth

Table of Contents:

1.Introduction

2.Market Segmentation

3.Market Overview

4.Executive Summary

5.Premium Insights

6.By Component

7.Product Type

8.Delivery

9.Industry Type

10.Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

11.Company Landscape

12.Company Profiles

13.Related Reports

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Thrive Earlier Detection Corp has successfully complete series funding round and raised USD 110 million. The company has used funds to launch CancerSEEK, a liquid biopsy test to detect multiple cancers early. The funds will help the company to expand its product offerings and an increase improves its customer’s experience.





In March 2019, QIAGEN had launched novel liquid biopsy solutions and NGS panels with seamlessly integrated bioinformatics which can support the various innovations and advances in cancer research. The launch will enable the company to focus on customer problems as well as expanding the company product portfolio.

