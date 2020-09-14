EMS Leaders To Discuss Critical Technologies of Modern Emergency Services at EMS World Expo 2020 Virtual Event

Mainstage digital panel will cover technology best practices, agency case studies with senior EMS leadership with leading wireless networking company Cradlepoint

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 14, 2020 -- This year, the annual EMS World Expo—the largest EMS-dedicated event in the world—is going digital but still delivering on its promise to put forward compelling speaking sessions with the best names in EMS education and leadership.



One particular mainstage panel stands out as a must-attend event: “ Staying Connected to the Critical Technologies of Modern Emergency Services .” The panel will feature leaders in EMS discussing the critical technologies their departments are using today, and what the future holds for always-on wireless connectivity.

Moderated by Cradlepoint , whose cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless networking solutions are used by leading EMS providers around the U.S., the panel insights come at a time when technological advances are at an inflection point and more critical than ever. With the current pandemic and a seemingly endless barrage of natural disasters, first responders are increasing reliant on connectivity to serve their communities faster and more efficiently. Whether working on an ambulance or fire truck or in a pop-up command center on the frontlines, secure, reliable and flexible connectivity is more critical than ever.

What:

Panel Discussion, “ Staying Connected to the Critical Technologies of Modern Emergency Services .” Leaders from emergency response agencies and Cradlepoint will discuss strategies for increased connectivity in the field, share best practices, and talk through real-world case studies.

Who:

Brian Kokkila, Assistant Chief, Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire

David Getz, Systems Integrator, Scottsdale Fire Department

Captain Ed Mills, Evergreen, Colorado Fire & Rescue

Jonathan Fischer, VP, Cradlepoint, and former firefighter and life member of Peters Township Fire Department (PTFD)

When:

Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 11:10 a.m. - 12:10 p.m. ET

Where:

EMS World Expo 2020, Virtual (online)

Register here to watch the panel

Members of the media can secure a media pass at this link

To learn more about Cradlepoint’s work partnering with public safety and emergency response agencies, please visit https://cradlepoint.com/public-safety/ .

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions for branch, mobile, and IoT networks. Cradlepoint NetCloud, the personification of the company’s Elastic Edge vision, is a subscription-based service with purpose-built endpoints that delivers a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things over LTE and 5G cellular networks. More than 22,000 businesses and government agencies around the world rely on Cradlepoint to keep critical sites, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected and protected, including 75% of the world’s top retailers, 50% of the Fortune 100, and first responder agencies in 25 of the largest US cities. Major service providers use Cradlepoint solutions as the foundation for innovative managed services. Founded in 2006, Cradlepoint is a privately held company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with a development center in Silicon Valley and international offices in the UK and Australia.