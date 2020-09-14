Mother Recounts Son’s Miraculous Recovery After Near-Fatal Assault in New Christian Memoir

In ‘Walking on the Water,’ author Aimy Ellen presents a moving testimony of God’s healing power

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After her son, Alex, was discovered on the side of the road in critical condition, Aimy Ellen was advised by physicians to prepare for the worst. The victim of an armed robbery, he had been violently assaulted and left with life-threatening injuries including a punctured lung, fractured ribs and a cranial bullet wound just above his left ear. Refusing to accept the grim diagnosis, Ellen placed her faith in God and prayed fervently for Alex’s full recovery.

In “Walking on the Water,” Ellen provides a harrowing account of her son’s astonishing recovery from the near-fatal assault. Having spent 12 years praying for a child, she often compared herself to Abraham’s wife, Sarah, and trusted that God would spare her son as he did Isaac in the Bible so long as she obeyed his word.

Rather than losing hope or accepting defeat when doctors relayed discouraging news, Ellen turned to the Lord and placed trust in his plan. Despite Alex's low chances for surviving and returning to a normal life, he overcame every obstacle and made a full recovery, even regaining hearing in his left ear which had been irreparably damaged when the bullet entered his skull.

An extraordinary account of a son’s survival and a mother’s unwavering love, “Walking on the Water” also offers plenty of spiritual encouragement to readers facing their own trials and tribulations. “God gave me strength and peace during the most difficult situation of my life,” said Ellen. “He is a loving and merciful God and is ready to help us if we can trust him and are willing to accept his will for our lives.”

“Walking on the Water”

By Aimy Ellen

ISBN: 9781546269113 (softcover); 9781546269106 (hardcover); 9781546269090 (electronic)

Available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and AuthorHouse

About the author

Aimy Ellen is a retired math teacher. She is a lifelong believer in Jesus Christ and has been a member of an evangelical church for almost 40 years. She lives in Honduras with her son, Alex.

