El Septimo Cigars Launches Line of Precious Stone Gold Lighters

Premium Cigar Company Adds Luxury Accessories to its Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo Geneva has just launched its new collection of 18K gold hand-crafted lighters part of its Presidential Collection.

The Presidential Collection Lighters come in three different precious stones, which include Sapphire, Emerald and Ruby. Each stone is symbolic for something, sharing a deeper story, with Sapphire representing wisdom and royalty, signifying the height of celestial hope and faith, and believed to bring protection, good fortune and spiritual insight. The Emerald stone, also known as the “Stone of Successful Love,” embodies infinite patience, unity, compassion and unconditional love. The final lighter, hand-crafted with precious Ruby stones, exemplifies a lustrous and deep nobility of purity and passion.

With three different precious stones, there are three different stories that can resonate with different collectors alike, but not everyone can get their hands on one of these limited edition lighters as only 100 pieces of each stone lighter is made.

Lighters come in a beautifully-made custom crocodile travel case that matches its stone and is decorated with gold hardware and embellishments. Lighters are also engraved, denoting one out of 100 limited edition pieces made, and come with a certificate of authentication and a dust bag - ultimately making this the perfect collector’s piece for any luxury collection.

Zaya S. Younan, Chairman & CEO of Younan Collection, states “Since our inception, El Septimo has stretched the limits of innovation and creativity. We’ve always focused on creating our own space in the cigar industry, as we did not want to be part of the norm. Despite cigars being around for well over a thousand years, very little has changed in this industry. As a cigar smoker for over thirty-five years, I wanted to break the norm and focus on designing more unique products that would create a new experience and tradition for premium cigar smokers. This is why we created the Presidential Collection Lighters – a premium line of lighters that defines who we are and what we can do.”

The different 18K gold lighters will sell for $14,500 a piece.

The Presidential Collection Lighters are exclusively available for sale through the El Septimo online retail website, www.el-septimo.ch, which offers shipping worldwide, as well as at all Younan Collection Hotels and El Septimo Lounges located in Geneva, Switzerland, France and Portugal.

About Younan Company

The Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in the acquisition and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, The Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $1.2 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries Younan Properties and La Grande Maison Younan Collection . The Younan Collection owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace and Domaine de Vaugouard, an events venue center located in Avrillé, France called Château de la Perrière, Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, premium cigar maker El Septimo Geneva SA, four French golf courses including Golf des Forges , Golf du Petit Chêne , Golf d ’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard, two vineyards in Saint-Émilion, Bordeaux including Château la Croix Younan, and Château Zaya, and MPA Studio de Création Design Agency in Paris.

