CPABC announces Board of Directors 2020/2021

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) held its fifth Annual General Meeting in Vancouver on September 9, 2020 and announced its Board of Directors for fiscal year 2020/2021. CPABC’s Board of Directors manages and directs CPABC pursuant to the Act and Bylaws.   

CPABC is pleased to announce Geoff Dodds, CPA, CA has been elected as Chair of the CPABC Board of Directors and is joined by Karen Horcher, FCPA, FCGA, 1st Vice-Chair; Sheila Nelson, CPA, CA, 2nd Vice-Chair; and Christopher Gimpel, CPA, CA, Treasurer on the Governance Committee. Joining the Governance Committee, the directors and government appointed public representatives are:

CPABC Board of Directors:
Lisa Ethans, FCPA, FCA, Director (Vancouver)
Craig Elliott, CPA, CGA, Director (Surrey)
J. Alain LeFebvre, FCPA, FCA, Director (Prince George)
Josie Lim, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)
John Mackenzie, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)
Jeanette McPhee, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)
Stuart Newton, CPA, CA, Director (Victoria)
Alexander (Sandy) Stedman, FCPA, FCA, Director (Victoria)
Andrew Sweeney, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)
Martha Thomas, CPA, CA, Director (Victoria)
Peter Tingling, CPA, CGA, Director (Burnaby)
Alicia Williams, CPA, CPA(Arizona), Director (Vancouver)

Public Representatives:
Elizabeth Jackson
Bereket Kebede
Grace Wong

About CPA British Columbia
The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 37,000 CPA members and 5,500 CPA students and candidates. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy. CPAs are recognized internationally for bringing superior financial expertise, strategic thinking, business insight, and leadership to organizations.

For more information, contact:
Vivian Tse, Manager, Communications
604.488.2647
vtse@bccpa.ca

