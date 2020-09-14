Cash Logistics Market to Generate $30,707.7 Million By 2025 | Major Companies, Strategies and New Trends

cash Logistics Market

The increase in the number of ATMs, and rise in demand for safe & vault for cash management drive the growth of the global cash logistics market

PORTLAND , OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cash Logistics Market by Service (Cash management, Cash-in-transit, and ATM Services), and End User (Financial Institutions, Retailers, Government Agencies, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025." The report offers detailed analyses of the market dynamics, top investment pockets, market size & forecasts, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global cash logistics market garnered $16.5 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $30.7 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2018 to 2025.Access Full Summary @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cash-logistics-market Growth in circulation of cash, rise in demand for safe and vault for cash management, and increase in deployment of ATMs drive the market growth. The cash-in-transit segment captured the largest share and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. The financial institutions segment would maintain its revenue lead through 2025. Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR during the study period.The report presents a detailed analysis of the cash logistics market, including aspects such as market size and share, market dynamics such as drivers and restraints, market segmentation, and company profiles. The report serves as an essential tool for stakeholders such as market players and investors as it helps them figure out the opportunities in the space and provides them with accurate data that enables them to make smart business decisions.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2458 The report offers an analysis of the growth drivers, restraints and opportunities of the cash logistics market. Factors such as growth in circulation of cash, rise in demand for safe and vault for cash management, and increase in deployment of ATMs drive the growth of the market. However, rising adoption of digital money and increase in cash-in-transit vehicle robberies restrict the growth of the industry. Conversely, production of fully automated cash-in-transit vehicle and rise in cash demand from emerging economies offer new opportunities for the growth of the market.The report offers a broad analysis of the classification of the global cash logistics market. It segments the market into service, end user, and geography. Based on service, the market is classified into cash management, cash-in-transit, and ATM services. The cash-in-transit segment captured 44.72% of the market share and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. The end user segment is divided into financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, and others. The financial institutions segment grabbed the largest share of 44.6% in 2017 and would maintain its revenue lead through 2025. Geographically, the report covers the market study for the regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.Download Sample of the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2458 Increase in cash transactions, surge in presence of ATMs, and growth in demand for safe & vault for managing cash drive the growth of the global cash logistics market. However, increase in adoption of digital payments and rise in cash-in-transit robberies restrain the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand for cash from emerging economies and surge in manufacturing of fully automated cash-in-transit vehicles would create new opportunities to the market.Analysis of the Leading Players operating in the cash logistics market such as The Brink’s Company, Cash Logistics Security AG, CMS Info Systems Ltd., G4S PLC, Garda World Security Corporation, Global Security Logistics Co., GSLS, Lemuir Group, Loomis, and Prosegur Cash S.A., included in this report.Similar Reports:

