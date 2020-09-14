Attorney General Moody Announces Tebow as Keynote Speaker for 2020 Human Trafficking Summit

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I am thrilled to have fellow Gator Tim Tebow as our keynote speaker for this year’s record-breaking Human Trafficking Summit. I commend his selfless work through the Tim Tebow Foundation to bring awareness to this horrific crime. His passion to serve and save children from this abuse will change lives. I’m excited for our registrants to hear about the great work his foundation is doing and look forward to the launch of our Summit on Oct. 6.”

Tim Tebow, Founder and Chairman of the Tim Tebow Foundation said, “Human Trafficking is the darkest of evils and it is my heart to rally every individual, every resource, and every network to come together to create more impact in prevention, rescue, and healing...but, ultimately, to end human trafficking.

“As my foundation and I elevate our voice and our effort in the fight against human trafficking, I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the State of Florida’s Human Trafficking Summit to stand on the line with others fighting this fight.”