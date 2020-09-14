Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 932 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,507 in the last 365 days.

Interstate 94 Red River Bridge eastbound lane will be temporarily closed tomorrow for maintenance

Interstate 94 Red River Bridge eastbound lane will be temporarily closed tomorrow for maintenance

The eastbound lane of Interstate 94 Red River Bridge in Fargo will be temporarily closed for routine maintenance Tuesday, September 15, beginning at 9:00 a.m. The closure is expected to reopen later that afternoon. Motorists can expect short delays and reduced speeds when traveling through the work zone.  

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.

You just read:

Interstate 94 Red River Bridge eastbound lane will be temporarily closed tomorrow for maintenance

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.