Interstate 94 Red River Bridge eastbound lane will be temporarily closed tomorrow for maintenance

The eastbound lane of Interstate 94 Red River Bridge in Fargo will be temporarily closed for routine maintenance Tuesday, September 15, beginning at 9:00 a.m. The closure is expected to reopen later that afternoon. Motorists can expect short delays and reduced speeds when traveling through the work zone.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.