Notice Of Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Vivint Solar, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 21D of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), 15. U.S.C. §78u-4, that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Vivint Solar, Inc. (“Vivint”) (NYSE:VSLR) and certain of its officers and directors. The class action, styled In re Vivint Solar, Inc. Securities Litigation, No. 1:20-cv-07051 (S.D.N.Y.), asserts that a joint proxy statement/prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, soliciting stockholder approval of a merger agreement Vivint entered into with Sunrun Inc. and Sunrun’s wholly-owned subsidiary, fails to disclose material information in violation of Section 14(a) the Exchange Act, 15 U.S.C. §78n(a).  The claim is brought on behalf of current holders of Vivint stock.

Section 21D(a)(3) of the Exchange Act allows any investor holding Vivint common stock to seek appointment by the Court as a lead plaintiff within sixty (60) days of this notice.  If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court by no later than November 13, 2020.

If you have any questions about this Notice, the action, your rights or your interests, you may contact:

Michael J. Klein
Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP
One Penn Plaza, Suite 2805
New York, New York 10119
Tel: (212) 279-5050, Ext. 1608
Fax: (212) 279-3655
Email: mklein@aftlaw.com

