Ansun Biopharma to Present at H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ansun Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the company will present at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 14-16. During the conference, Nancy Chang, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Ansun, will deliver a corporate update to potential investors registered for the meeting. The corporate update will cover recent and upcoming company milestones, as well as detail clinical progress of the company’s lead drug candidate, DAS181, a multi-mechanism recombinant sialidase protein being studied for its potential to treat patients with respiratory diseases, including influenza and parainfluenza, by preventing viral entry into respiratory epithelial cells. Ansun is also assessing DAS181 in patients with severe COVID-19 in Phase 2 studies.



Presentation Details:

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Registration: Register Here

About Ansun Biopharma

Ansun Biopharma is a private, late-stage company focused on the discovery and development of first-in-class immunomodulating therapeutics. Ansun is applying its approach to develop disease-modifying medicines for vulnerable patient populations where no other solutions exist. Ansun’s approach involves a deep understanding of the underling mechanisms by which patients become susceptible to disease. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate, DAS181, is a late-stage, dual-mechanism recombinant sialidase protein designed to prevent viral entry into respiratory cells and prevent cancer’s evasion of the immune system. DAS181 is currently being studied for the treatment of severe viral respiratory diseases, including influenza, parainfluenza and COVID-19. Ansun intends to further develop DAS181, while concurrently identifying assets to build out a pipeline of immunomodulatory medicines.

Ansun Contact:

Jun Lu

Senior Director, Corporate Development

(858) 452-2631, Ext. 102

jlu@ansunbiopharma.com

Media Contact:

Andrew Mielach

Associate Director

LifeSci Communications

(646) 876-5868

amielach@lifescicomms.com



