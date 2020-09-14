The Results Companies Launches New ResultsCX Brand and is Rebranding DeviceBits Software Solutions

/EIN News/ -- Resolution-Centered CX Technologies Combine Agent Support, Self-Service, Agent AI & Bots Software



FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResultsCX, a premier customer experience partner to Fortune-100 and 500 companies worldwide, announced today its DeviceBits artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer assist software solutions have been rebranded under the ResultsCX organization.

ResultsCX offers resolutions-centered CX technologies that seamlessly combine agent support with SupportPredict Self Service, and Agent AI, as well as Bots to help brands achieve the right balance of human and digital interaction for their customer base. No matter where a brand organization is on its digital transformation journey, ResultsCX helps to grow revenue, reduce costs, and deliver a resolution-centered, differentiated customer experience.

The former DeviceBits software products have been renamed under the ResultsCX moniker. Academy, a self-support web-based knowledge center, is now known as SupportPredict Self Service; CareAssist, an intelligent agent assistance and live agent chat/messaging resource, is now SupportPredict Agent AI; and Bot+, an AI-powered chatbot with agent transfer functionality is now SupportPredict Bots.

Continued Growth of AI & Bot CX Technologies

AI-powered customer resolution technologies and chatbots have grown increasingly important to leading businesses. Over 80% of companies expect to compete primarily based on their customer experience this year, up from only 36% in 20101. Furthermore, companies that are leading in customer experience are three times more likely to have significantly exceeded their 2019 business goals2.

“Brands today are quickly realizing that in order to maintain proper customer service levels, and to support the increasing remote workforce population of contact center staff, leading AI- and bot-centric solutions must be available to both customers and agents,” said Wayne White, chief information officer for ResultsCX. “These leading technologies are amplifying the overall branded customer experience that feature self-support for general and high-volume customer questions; intelligent agent assistance with live agent chat and messaging; and an AI-powered chatbot with transfer functionality for special technical or emotional issues.”

ResultsCX solutions improve overall CX efficiency without sacrificing the human element through a balanced human/digital CX model: self-service and bot technology work in concert to make transactional support easy and AI-empowered human engagement teams to resolve complex or emotional customer needs.

Solutions for At-Home CX Agents

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically disrupted the way brands handle contact center operations. ResultsCX works with brand partners and leverages AI and bot technology to transition part or an entire CX operation to home-based agents without disrupting customer engagement levels. Results Home Office mobilizes its PHI and PCI-compliant data center, HIPAA and HITECH-compliant practices, and CX360 management system to deliver the same quality and stability customers expect from brick-and-mortar CX operations.

Helping Healthcare Brands Resolve Customer Inquiries

Healthcare organizations constantly face a large number of customer inquiries, even pre-pandemic. Issues such as noncompliance penalties, low customer satisfaction, high repeat-call volumes, inadequate resolution rates due to inexperience in healthcare support; and sub-optimal sales revenue are all overcome through ResultsCX solutions.

“There are a lot of situations today where the customer wants the ease of self-support functionality to resolve their own issue online,” added White. “However, there are an equal number of more technical or emotionally sensitive issues where the customer still wants the chance to speak with a live agent. No matter your customer’s needs, we have the right solution to achieve resolution.”

About Us ResultsCX

For three decades, ResultsCX has been a premier customer experience partner to Fortune 100 and 500 companies. We design, build, and deliver digitally influenced customer journeys that achieve the satisfaction and loyalty levels brands need to thrive and grow while improving efficiency and reducing costs. ResultsCX’s track record for reimagining the customer experience to meet consumers’ evolving expectations has driven growth to more than 30 locations and approximately 20,000 colleagues worldwide. Our core expertise extends to actionable analytics, contact center as a service (CCaaS), process automation, and our own SupportPredict digital engagement software as a service (SaaS).

