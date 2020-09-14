Blood in the Low Country by Paul Attaway Released for Worldwide Distribution

Mystery Thriller Is Attaway’s Debut Novel

Writing the book was a labor of love. I enjoyed developing the characters, a setting, and a plot that will entertain and thrill readers to the last page. ” — Paul Attaway

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES , September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blood in the Low Country (ISBN 978-1735401621, Linksland Publishing, 2020) by Paul Attaway has been released for worldwide distribution. This religious mystery adventure tale is Attaway’s debut novel. This riveting book transports readers to the South of the mid twentieth century with a façade of gentility that hides bigotry, greed, violence, and deceit; along with carefully crafted characters that will captivate readers. The paperback edition of Blood in the Low Country retails for $18.95. The book is also available in Kindle format for $8.99. The book has earned strong endorsements and reviews from readers and reviewers alike who eagerly await Attaway’s next novel.

“I am very pleased to see Blood in the Low Country released,” said Paul Attaway. “Writing the book was a labor of love. I enjoyed developing characters, a setting, and a plot that will entertain and thrill readers to the last page. If you enjoy a good mystery, Blood in the Low Country is the book for you.”

Blood in the Low Country takes the reader back in time. The year is 1973, and by all appearances, Monty Atkins has a wonderful life. He lives in beautiful Charleston, SC, his small law practice is growing, and he and his wife are raising two boys. Walker is their own son and Eli is a child from Rose’s first marriage, a troubled union she has been running from since its dissolution.

But brewing beneath the surface lurks a conspiracy of lies, about who they are and what they believe. When a brutal murder and a shocking betrayal turn their world upside down, Monty’s faith in God and in everything he holds true is stretched to the breaking point. He must decide if there is anything, he won't risk to save his family. This Southern family mystery will captivate you as the hunt for the killer threatens everything Monty holds dear.

“Blood in the Low Country is not just another good read. Its characters are smartly drawn. Its themes are resonant, provoking,” says Jay Boyer, author, playwright, and Professor Emeritus, Creative Writing Program at Arizona State University. “And there’s an authorial intelligence throughout that reminds you time and again that this will not be Paul Attaway’s one and only book. Not if we’re lucky.”

About the Author

Paul was born and raised in the Atlanta, Georgia area. Paul and his wife, Lyn, met in college at Georgetown University and were married after Paul graduated from the University of Georgia School of Law. They moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1988 where Paul embarked on a thirty-year business career before retiring so he could write fiction. Paul and Lyn raised three children together in Phoenix and now split their time between Phoenix and Charleston, South Carolina.

Blood in the Low Country is Paul Attaway’s debut novel. Writing this book, along with the move to Charleston, is a coming home of sorts, a return to the South. The history and culture of America’s South is rich, complicated, at times comical, sad, tragic, uplifting, and inspiring. Paul hopes that his novels capture even a small bit of this tapestry.

