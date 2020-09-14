Irish Entrepreneurs Gavin McConnon and Iain McConnon, Announce a new €2 million Investment in a Self-Storage Business
DUBLIN, IRELAND , September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenLocker Self-Storage plans to have its first 20,000 square foot unit open within the next 12 months in Dublin, Ireland, and aim to rapidly roll out more units in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Belfast over the coming 2 years.
GreenLocker Self-Storage will offer consumer and business storage units by the week or month, from small locker size spaces to full warehouse floor plates.
“We plan to totally shake up the current market, we feel Ireland is very underserved right now with storage units when you compare us to other European markets, and self-storage has proven very resilient to the current economic climate’ says co-Founder Iain McConnon
Green Locker will use state of the art technology and security, allowing customers to review, reserve and manage their storage units from a simple app. They can access their units 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The facility will suit almost any storage use, from individual customers needing some extra space to store furniture, to large scale businesses that require more stock storage.
Gavin McConnon adds “We have been looking at this market for a considerable time, and Ireland has some of the lowest storage units available per population compared to the UK or US. With a more mobile society, this market is growing every year. Now is the perfect time to invest’.
The initial investment will purchase and fit out their first Dublin facility, with further investment planned for additional roll out in 2021.
For more details and inquiries, please visit www.greenlockerselfstorage.com or email us at press@greenlockerselfstorage.com
About Gavin & Iain McConnon
Gavin McConnon is a serial entrepreneur, having founded and run multiple companies. In 1995, Gavin started his first company, Eirnet, to provide standard dial-up Internet access to users in Ireland (ISP). Since then, he has founded or co-founded several other technology-based companies while winning multiple awards for his success in business. Gavin also brought F45 Training — an Australia fitness business — to Ireland and it currently operates at three locations in Dublin with seven additional studios in planning.
Iain McConnon is an award-winning entrepreneur who has launched multiple start-ups over the last 20 years, specializing in mobile telecoms, digital and online advertising, mobile apps, and mobile operator billing. Over his career he has won several prestige awards and has successfully opened global offices for his companies in Sydney, Johannesburg, and San Francisco. Most recently, Iain launched Trackhouse, a global digital marketing and advertising tracking platform.
Gavin & Iain McConnon
