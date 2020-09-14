Carrot Health CEO to Share SDoH Insights at AHIP National Conference on Medicare, Medicaid and Dual-Eligibles

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, MN, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Carrot Health CEO Kurt Waltenbaugh will share insights into ways public health and public safety are influenced by barriers and inequities, and how social determinants of health (SDoH) continue to shape health outcomes, during the AHIP’s online National Conference on Medicare, Medicaid and Dual-Eligibles. “ Addressing Upstream Community Health for SDoH Interventions ” takes place at 3:30 p.m. ET on September 14.



Carrot Health, a leading provider of healthcare solutions powered by consumer data, is a Silver Sponsor of AHIP’s online national conference , which brings together leadership from Medicare Advantage and Part D plans, Medicaid managed care organizations and programs for dually eligible beneficiaries to explore timely solutions to some of the industry’s most pressing problems. It also features a virtual exhibit hall, where Carrot Health will feature its MarketView software and analytics platform that harnesses clinical, social, economic, behavioral, and environmental data to deliver insights for growth, health, and quality, providing health plans with a 360-degree view of their members.

“With most of the causes of health risk outside or upstream of the traditional health system, SDoH continues to shape health outcomes in powerful ways,” said Waltenbaugh. “By properly leveraging consumer behavior data to identify population and individual risk hot spots, health plans can address the barriers and inequities that prevent populations from leading their healthiest lives and achieve real-world benefits for their members.”

Carrot Health is the only vendor delivering consumer insights, at scale, for every adult in the United States, along with individual-level SDoH scoring and monitoring, for the healthcare industry. Carrot Health’s data include up to 5,000 individually identified variables, including consumer lifestyle and behavior, geocoding, and survey data.

About Carrot Health

Carrot Health believes in enabling a future with no barriers to better health, for everyone. We believe that shining the bright light of data onto our disparities will help us, all working together, to improve health. We provide consumer insights for each and every individual person in the United States to engage patients and members, close gaps in care, and optimize performance for healthcare payers and provider systems. The Carrot MarketView™ software platform incorporates social, behavioral, environmental, and economic barriers to health data to deliver a 360-degree view of the consumer, providing actionable insights to inform Growth, Health, and Quality.

